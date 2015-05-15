Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- To win a division title these days, a team must win in its division. That is the widely held assumption in the baseball world.

So it may come as a surprise to learn that the resurgent Minnesota Twins are flitting around the top of the American League Central despite a 14-15 division record mark.

The Detroit Tigers, for instance, owe their second-place position in the AL Central to being 18-10 in games within the division.

Thursday’s game between Detroit and Minnesota marked the end of the division-centric first six weeks of the season. Division rivals play one another in bursts from now until September, when the final month is again heavily concentrated with intra-division meetings.

Manager Paul Molitor likes the way his team responded to the challenge.

“This confirms that our spring thoughts about not being afraid of anybody were accurate,” he said after the Twins dropped a 13-1 decision Thursday at Comerica Park. “We’re showing that we’re not backing down from anybody.”

Minnesota has just three games against a divisional foe the rest of this month, six in June, eight in July and six in August. Only seven of the final 32 September/October contests are outside the division.

“You should finish up the season against your division,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said, agreeing with the thought that head-to-head down the stretch is the best way to decide the postseason entrants.

Minnesota goes home for the weekend to host the Tampa Bay Rays, with Molitor and his team getting a better idea of who the Twins are.

”You give your team 35-40 games before you start to feel your identity,“ Molitor said. ”For me, now, we’re building confidence we can play with anybody.

“You try to look for positives, but the reality is we lost three of the last four. We’re holding our own, anyways.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-2, 2.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 2-4, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes starts Friday, pitching against Tampa Bay for only the second time in his career as a Minnesota Twin. Hughes lost to the Rays last year at Target Field. He has started 12 times and made seven other relief appearances against Tampa Bay in his career, going 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-1) got off to a rough start Thursday, giving up three first-inning runs and eventually taking the loss. “He didn’t start very well right out of the chute,” manager Paul Molitor said. “Mike had trouble finding a rhythm. We only had one chance to get back in the game, and we didn’t do much with that.” His main problem in the first was pitching from behind in the count too many times and thus being forced to throw hittable pitches. Pelfrey wound up allowing five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP J.R. Graham was one of three Minnesota pitchers Thursday who gave up three runs or more. The Rule 5 choice out of the Atlanta organization is being used mostly in low-pressure situations with the emphasis on learning how to pitch at the major league level. Graham gave up six hits and five runs in two innings of a one-sided game (13-1 loss). “We just want him to learn,” manager Paul Molitor said.

--1B Kennys Vargas is seldom used in the field, but he did play first base Thursday while Joe Mauer was used as the DH. Vargas went hitless and grounded into a double play to end a one-run inning in the fourth. He is not a polished defender but could be decent at some point.

--DH Joe Mauer was held off the field Thursday, but Minnesota retained his bat in the lineup by using him as its designated hitter. Mauer struck out three times in an 0-for-4 game. The move was made by manager Paul Molitor just to give Mauer a little break in a day game that followed a night game.

--RF Torii Hunter was held out of Thursday’s game merely to give him a break. “I talked to him about it (Wednesday),” manager Paul Molitor said. “He’s been out there a lot. I’ve had him in right, I’ve DH’d him. I‘m just trying to back him off a little.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When he explodes, it makes a huge impact on the game. That’s the kind of player he is.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera, who hit two homers and drove in five runs Thursday in Detroit’s 13-1 rout of Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12, and he might be able to return before the end of May.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson (family medical emergency list)

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Eddie Rosario