Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite an 0-4 start to his season, there was no panic with the Minnesota Twins about right-handed pitcher Phil Hughes.

Why?

Because as the weather warms, eventually, so too does his production.

Hughes looked in mid-season form Friday, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Twins won the first of a three-game series 3-2 at Target Field.

For Hughes, it was his third consecutive victory and besides a complete game loss to Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on April 24, was his best outing of the season.

“Phil threw the ball extremely well. After David (DeJesus) hit the home run, I don’t think there was another hard-hit ball,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. “ He kept us in the game.”

Hughes was a revelation for the Twins last season, winning 16 games and posting an ERA of 3.52. His 16 strikeouts over 209 2/3 innings pitched also established a new Major League record for strikeout to walk ratio (11.63).

Despite his gaudy numbers last season, Hughes ERA entering the month of May was well over five. While his 4.55 ERA through April this season wasn’t great, it could be a sign of things to come for the Twins as the weather in Minnesota warms for the summer.

Hughes said he hopes Friday could be the start of something.

“I would have liked for my stuff to be a little bit crisper, but the result is kind of what we’re looking for at this point, just progress,” Hughes said. “Hopefully I keep going here in the right direction and springboard off this one and hopefully rally together a few good starts.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 2-1, 5.63 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May (2-3, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Ryan Wheeler signed with the Twins and was assigned to Triple-A Rochester. Wheeler was released by the Los Angeles Angels last week. Wheeler, a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009, has a .233 career average with three homers and 30 RBIs in 109 games with Arizona and the Colorado Rockies.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia took swings in the cage on Friday. He is on the disabled list with a right hip flexor strain.

--RHP Casey Fien will throw a bullpen session, perhaps as soon as this weekend, and begin a rehabilitation assignment in the next week. Fien was placed on the disabled list April 30 with a sore throwing shoulder.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. He also drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The homer extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .345 over the span of that streak and .354 over his last 12 games overall.

--RHP Phil Hughes earned the win on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. For Hughes, the win was his third straight after starting the season 0-4. It was his first win against Tampa Bay since Aug. 13, 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We left some runners on early, but after that, we got runners on, Hicksie and Santana coming up with the big hit. It was huge.” -- Twins 2B Brian Dozier after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12, and he might be able to return before the end of May.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He is expected to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Doug Bernier

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Robinson (family medical emergency list)

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

DH Kennys Vargas

OF Jordan Schafer

OF Eddie Rosario