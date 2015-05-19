Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Few people expected the Minnesota Twins to be hovering in the playoff conversation as the calendar approached the end of May.

Despite an 11-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the Twins remain just three games out of first place in the American League Central Division, and after a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Twins are currently locked into the second wild-card position in the A.L.

Perhaps more impressive has been Minnesota’s ability to overcome an abysmal 1-6 start to the regular season and a 2-7 record against the Detroit Tigers. The Twins are 20-11 since that seven-game stretch to start the season, including a 14-6 mark at Target Field, where Minnesota has struggled each of the last four seasons.

While the Twins have been one of baseball’s feel-good stories through the first two months of the season, players in the Minnesota clubhouse are doing exactly what they thought they would.

“It’s definitely not a surprise to me,” Twins right fielder Torii Hunter said. “One of the reasons I signed here, obviously it’s home. But they were good. I saw them when I was with the Tigers and they would beat the hell out of us. This team was ready to go, ready to win; it’s just all about being consistent and being ready to win.”

Hunter also said the club looks forward to the dance-club celebration the team has begun after wins at home, complete with “laser shows” and a smoke machine that has clouded the Twins clubhouse on several occasions already.

“It’s that home energy,” Hunter said. “When we come home, people are saying your name, they have energy and we feel good about it.”

Twins manager Paul Molitor, in his first season on the job, said he is simply taking things one game at a time.

“I don’t know if surprised is the right word,” Molitor said. “I didn’t really know how the season was going to unfold.”

The Twins have shown an ability to be resilient through the first six weeks of the season, a trait that has been lacking in recent seasons.

Minnesota missed several opportunities to expand a 3-1 lead during its game against the Rays on Saturday, including a runners-on-second-and-third-with-nobody-out situation in the sixth inning. The next three hitters struck out, and in the next half inning, Tampa second baseman Tim Beckham smashed a tying two-run homer.

It was the type of turn of events that had crushed the Twins in their recent past.

Instead, the Twins answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, including a big two-out single by shortstop Eduardo Escobar, to lift Minnesota to victory.

“You hope they remember the feeling and the confidence we have displayed,” Molitor said. “Just like any other part of the game, when you do it a few times and get good results, hopefully you have positive thoughts the next time you’re in that situation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 3-1, 6.38 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-3, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Eduardo Nunez was activated off the 15-day disabled list following the game Sunday. Nunez, who missed 17 games with an oblique strain, is hitting .409 in 22 at-bats this season. He took batting practice Saturday and felt no soreness on Sunday.

--DH/1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game on Sunday. Vargas is hitting .248 with three homers and 10 RBIs this season. “Just go down and work on his game, try to take some pressure off of him. It’s not uncommon for a young guy to have to go through that at some juncture,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I think that’s probably what’s best for him in the short term.”

--RHP Tim Stauffer (intercostal strain) went 1 1/3 innings in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, allowing four hits and two walks. The club is expected to make a decision on Stauffer before opening their series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Sunday. If he continues to progress, he will throw another bullpen on Wednesday before heading out on a rehab assignment.

--2B Brian Dozier singled in the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Dozier is hitting .353 during the streak and .359 over his past 14 games overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My goal is to keep the team in the game and give us a chance to win. We feel good about our offense. Being down two, I don’t really think that keeps us out of the game. I‘m going out there and I’d like to get a couple more innings under my belt each time out there. Five innings is putting a lot of pressure on the pen to cover four innings like that against a pretty good team. That’s probably the most frustrating part.” -- Twins RHP Kyle Gibson.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might be able to return in late May.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 17. If he continues to progress, he will throw another bullpen session May 20 before heading out on a rehab assignment.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12. He went 1 1/3 innings in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Rochester on May 17. The club is expected to make a decision on Stauffer before opening their series in Pittsburgh on May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson