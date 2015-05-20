Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Managing a game in a National League park without the designated hitter rule in effect for the first time in his nascent career, Paul Molitor did a little juggling of the Minnesota Twins’ lineup on Tuesday night.

Molitor dropped second baseman Brian Dozier to second from leadoff.

“I like Dozier at the top,” Molitor said. “It was just a matter of no DH.”

Dozier did just fine as the No. 2 hitter as he hit a solo home run in the first inning then scored all the way from first base on first baseman Joe Mauer during a six-run second innings as the Twins took an early 7-0 lead and held for an 8-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Shortstop Danny Santana, who has been batting ninth, moved to the top of the order. Right fielder Torii Hunter, who has thrived as a two-hole hitter, dropped down to fifth.

Oddly enough, Santana and Hunter both went 0-for-4. However, Dozier sparked the Twins batting second.

“You think about a lot of things that could happen and probably a small percentage would,” Molitor said of putting together a batting order for a NL-style game. “You don’t want to overthink it either.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-1, 3.23 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana can begin pitching in minor league games June 4 under terms of the 80-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for violating its drug policy. Santana is throwing bullpens at the Twins’ extended spring training camp in Fort Myers, Fla., and will begin pitching in simulated games next weeks. The Twins signed Santana to a four-year, $54-million free agent contract in the offseason.

--RHP Casey Fien, who had been serving as the primary set-up man to LHP Glen Perkins before being sidelined by a sore right shoulder, will throw a bullpen Wednesday. If all he goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment. Fien has been out since April 30.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia, who has been on the disabled list since May 4 with a right hip flexor strain is making progress and could be sent on a rehab assignment by the end of the week. He is hitting .276 with two home runs in 19 games.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco won his fourth straight start Tuesday night since coming off the disabled list as the Twins won at Pittsburgh 8-5, though he faced some turbulence. Nolasco (4-1) gave up four runs -- three earned -- and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, though he struck out eight and walked only one. Nolasco, who was placed on the DL with elbow inflammation following his first start of the season, has yet to pitch into the sixth inning in any of his five starts.

--INF Eduardo Nunez, who was activated from the disabled list following Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, pinch hit in the ninth inning and popped out. He missed 17 games with a left oblique strain.

--OF Eddie Rosario did not start for just the third times in 12 games since being called up from Triple-A Rochester. With the designated hitter rule not in effect in a National League ballpark, OF/DH Torii Hunter started in right in Rosario’s place.

--INF/OF Eduardo Escobar was rested after starting in eight consecutive games. During that streak, Escobar started six games in left field and one each at third base and shortstop.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-1, 3.23) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of the two-game series. He is coming off his first loss of the season last Thursday at Detroit when he gave up five runs, four earned, and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was punching guys out and that’s a good sign for me. It shows me my stuff is getting better.” -- Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, who won his fourth straight start Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15 and could begin a rehab assignment during the May 22-25 Memorial Day weekend.

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12. He went 1 1/3 innings in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Rochester on May 17.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might be able to return in late May.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 17. If he continues to progress, he will throw another bullpen session May 20 before heading out on a rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Doug Bernier

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson