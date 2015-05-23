Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Tim Stauffer arrived in the nick of time to help bolster a Minnesota Twins staff that saw eight pitchers used in Wednesday’s 4-3 extra-inning victory over Pittsburgh.

Stauffer was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He had suffered from a right intercostal strain and missed 19 games for the Twins.

“It’s good to see him back here, he went down there and got himself physically back to 100 percent and had three outings down there,” said Minnesota manager Paul Molitor.

Stauffer had made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Rochester, working five innings and allowing three earned runs.

He started the season on the Twins roster. He was 1-0 and had an 8.38 ERA in eight appearances, allowing 16 hits in 9 2/3 innings while striking out two and walking six.

“We’re going with eight men in the bullpen with Timmy’s return,” Molitor said. “I’ll just kind of use him like everybody else. I think more likely than not he’ll be an early game candidate for now as he works his way back into being on a major league staff.”

To make room for Stauffer on the 25-man roster, Minnesota sent utility infielder Doug Bernier to Rochester.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 2-3, 5.15 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 3-1, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes didn’t get a decision in his ninth start but remains 3-0 in May and has not lost in five straight starts. He opened the season with four straight losses and a no-decision but since May 4 he’s unbeaten. He’s walked just six batters entering Friday. “I felt like tonight could have been a seven or eight (inning) shutout for me if a few things happened differently in that fourth inning,” Hughes said. “But overall I felt I was throwing the ball okay.”

--RHP Tim Stauffer was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday after missing 19 games with a right intercostal strain. Stauffer made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Rochester, allowing three earned runs in five innings of work. Stauffer earned his first American League win on April 25 at Seattle, pitching two innings of relief.

--INF Doug Bernier was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday after appearing in four games and batting .200 (1-for-5). Bernier, 35, has played in 44 games with the Twins since 2013.

--LHP Glen Perkins has 15 saves in 15 opportunities, the best in all of baseball entering Friday. He was one of four closers in the big leagues with 100 percent in save opportunities (minimum of 10 save chances). The 2014 All-Star had 85 saves since 2013, the fifth most in the majors, and 103 in 121 opportunities for his career.

--RF Torii Hunter continues to make significant contributions even at age 39. The 19-year major league veteran is batting .281 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He’s appeared in 37 of the Twins’ 41 games through Friday and hitting .355 (11-of-31) in eight games against the White Sox this year. “He finds ways to contribute to wins and is holding up his end as far as leadership goes,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

--RHP Trevor May (2-3, 5.15 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season on Saturday. In his last appearance on May 16 against Tampa Bay, he went a career-high 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts. It will be his fourth career start against the White Sox with one win last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you’re facing a guy like (Jeff) Samardzija, you take the runs early and hope you can find a way to build on it. From the side it looked like it wasn’t a very pleasant night to try and hit off of him.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, on facing White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija, who allowed just two runs and struck out a season-high nine to defeat the Twins Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tim Stauffer (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 12, then pitched again for Rochester on May 17. He was activated May 22.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 20 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 22.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15 and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester during Memorial Day weekend.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson