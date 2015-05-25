Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Consistency is helping keep the Minnesota Twins right near the top in one of Major League Baseball’s strongest divisions.

The Twins (25-18) moved to seven games above .500 and into a tie for second place, three games behind the first-place Kansas City Royals, with an 8-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Minnesota was 1-6 after its first seven games of the season under new manager Paul Molitor.

“One thing we’ve done well through 42 games, we’ve stayed away from the long droughts other than the first week,” Molitor said prior to Sunday’s series finale at U.S. Cellular Field. “A lot of that goes to leadership, and our starting pitching has found ways to bounce back to give us a chance to win the following day.”

Minnesota is 7-3 in its past 10 games and is now 11-12 on the road. The Twins dropped five of six road games to start the season but are 10-6 since.

“This year there’s a lot better mindset about trying to find a way to win close games,” Molitor said. “That was something I was hoping for. That’s some of the leadership things we did, especially with Torii (Hunter).”

The veteran right fielder is batting .280 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs, but he might be making a bigger impact in the clubhouse.

“Torii’s influence has been profound,” Molitor said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-3, 5.13 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed just one run on four hits -- one a Jose Abreu solo home run -- as he moved to 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA lifetime against the White Sox. Gibson tied a career high with eight strikeouts and tied a season high by pitching eight innings.

--1B Joe Mauer was back in the lineup Sunday after sitting out the start of Saturday’s game. He went 0-for-5, dropping his batting line to .274/.333/.372.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. It was his second career multi-homer performance. He led off the game with a home run and added a three-run shot in the seventh.

--LHP Glen Perkins continues to lead the major leagues with 16 saves. He converted all 16 of his save opportunities, the longest streak of his career, including Saturday’s save in a 4-3 win over the White Sox. He is one of four closers with a perfect save percentage. Perkins owns the longest consecutive save streak for a Twins closer since Joe Nathan converted 20 straight from May 26-July 21, 2009.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-1, 6.00 ERA) gets the start Monday against the Red Sox. He claimed his fourth consecutive win in his last start, May 19 at Pittsburgh, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with one walk and a season-high eight strikeouts in an 8-5 victory. The four-game winning streak is his longest as a Twin, and his longest since he also won four in a row from Aug. 28-Sept. 9, 2013, with the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He started and finished our offense today. He got the first and got the last three. In between, we had a real nice (fourth) inning. ... A lot of guys contributed, and we spread the wealth.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, on 2B Brian Dozier, who homered in the first and seventh innings Sunday during the Twins’ 8-1 win over the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 23.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15. He might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester in late May.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson