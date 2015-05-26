Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In what has become a routine occurrence for the Minnesota Twins, early run support buoyed a strong pitching performance en route to a win.

Monday against the Boston Red Sox, that recipe played out perfectly, as the Twins opened a six-game home stand with a 7-2 win.

After scoring once in the top of the first, a six-run second inning blew the game wide open and knocked Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly from the game after just 1 2/3 innings of work. It’s the kind of performance that can have an effect on the rest of the series as Boston’s bullpen saw significant work, although the damage was mitigated some by Matt Barnes 3 1/3 innings in relief of Kelly.

For Minnesota, scoring early has been a trademark the last few weeks. Early run support was crucial in two wins against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend as well as a pair of road wins in Pittsburgh against the Pirates last week. The Twins’ 97 runs over the first three innings is the most in the Majors.

“We like to call it keeping the foot down,” Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe said. “Put the pedal to the medal; when we get chances, don’t be satisfied with one or two runs, let’s go for three or four, and we’ve been able to do that.”

Twins right-hander Ricky Nolasco was the beneficiary of the support, allowing two runs in a season-high 7 2/3 innings of work, improving to 5-1 with the victory.

After surrendering two runs in the top of the third inning, Nolasco settled in, retiring 15 of the final 16 men he faced. And while having good stuff was certainly part of the equation, having a big lead to work with also allowed Nolasco to pump the strike zone. It was the first time he did not walk a batter this season.

“Normally, you can go out there and challenge guys a little more,” Nolasco said. “But I tried that the last couple of times. I know the scouting report on me is swing early because I‘m going to be throwing a lot of strikes. I’ve changed my mindset on that, trying to make better pitches early and try not to fall into that gap of just laying it in there for them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-5, 4.58 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Ricky Nolasco improved to 5-1 with the win Monday, pitching a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out five. It was the first time this season Nolasco has not walked a batter. Since returning from the disabled list on May 2, Nolasco is 5-0 with a 3.77 ERA, 25 strikeouts and just six walks in 28 2/3 innings. The victory was also the 100th of his career.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-5, including a three-run homer in Minnesota’s six-run second inning. For Plouffe, it was his seventh homer of the season and sixth at home, tied for most in the American League.

--RF Torii Hunter had a single on Monday, extending his current hitting streak to five games. It is his third such hitting streak this season; the other two went seven games. Hunter is hitting .353 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in Twins’ victories this season.

--SS Eduardo Escobar singled in the second inning Monday, snapping an 0-for-7 streak at the plate. Escobar finished with three hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just got locked in. His command got better as the game went on. He kept that curveball down all day, got some swings and misses, got some roll-overs. We like to get those innings, even though we have a big bullpen right now, the less the better, especially this early in the season.” --Twins manager Paul Molitor, on the Monday performance of RHP Ricky Nolasco

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 23.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15. On May 25, he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson