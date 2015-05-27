Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe has gone from a man on his way out to one that may be a building block for the team over the next several seasons.

With top prospect Miguel Sano waiting in the wings in Double-A, Plouffe has gotten better and better with each season and could be on track to play in his first All-Star Game if he continues his current pace into June.

Once a dead-pull hitter with a quick trigger, Plouffe has improved the quality of his at-bats and has seen both his batting average and his on-base percentage rise each of the last four seasons.

This season, Plouffe has been an important cog in the middle of Minnesota’s order. It wasn’t uncommon for Plouffe to hit sixth or seventh in the Twins’ batting order when he first came to the big leagues in 2010, but over the years, Plouffe has slowly moved up in the order. This season, he’s been primarily in the clean-up spot and his production has been a big reason Minnesota is once again among the league leaders in run production after finishing seventh in that category. His RBI double in the first inning Tuesday provided the Twins with an early lead in an eventual 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

But even when Plouffe and the middle of the lineup hasn’t produced, others have stepped up. It’s something that Plouffe said has made this Twins team one of the best in the American League.

“It’s kinda what we’ve done all season long,” Plouffe said. “If the top of our lineup isn’t doing it, then the bottom of our lineup picks us up. Or vice versa. That’s the lineup we have. It’s balanced and on any given night, anyone can step up.”

Where Plouffe has really improved his stock is in the field. A shortstop when he arrived in the majors, Plouffe was moved to the outfield and then to third base. After an inconsistent start at the hot corner, Plouffe has been a reliable defender in addition to his offensive exploits. His skill was on display early on Tuesday when he made a bare-handed play to rob Dustin Pedroia of a leadoff hit, then leaned into the stands to record an out on a high pop-up in the second.

“I know when I first went over there I wasn’t too good and I heard about it a lot,” Plouffe said. “That’s something that just as a human being you don’t want to have people tell you you’re bad at your job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-18

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-3, 5.07 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 3-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey earned his fourth win, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. Pelfrey will become just the third Twins starter in the last 20 years to enter the month of June with an ERA under 3.00 (at least five starts).

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 and drove in Minnesota’s first run of the game with an RBI double in the first inning. Plouffe is hitting .309 at Target Field this season, having hit safely in 17 of Minnesota’s 21 games here this season. Plouffe has four multi-hit games in his past seven.

--RF Torii Hunter singled in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to six games. He is hitting .321 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his last 13 games at home.

--2B Brian Dozier was 1-for-4, leading off the game with a double and eventually scoring the first run. The Twins are 19-8 in games where Dozier scores a run this season. He entered the day tied for the American League lead in runs scored with 36.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was a time when I didn’t think I was going to get through five (innings). I turn around and there are people warming up out there. But luckily (Twins manager Paul Molitor) kept me in and I did a good job with my offspeed pitches the last two innings.” -- Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15. He began a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 25.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 23.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might be able to return in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Michael Tonkin

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson