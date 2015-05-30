Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins got an important bullpen arm back on Friday as the club activated right-handed set-up man Casey Fien from the 15-day disabled list. Fien missed almost a month with a sore throwing shoulder.

Minnesota’s bullpen has been one of its strengths through the first two months of the season, helping the club to its best start in five years. But getting Fien back -- who has served as the Twins’ eighth-inning guy each of the last two years -- will certainly be a big boost.

With Fien gone, right-hander Blaine Boyer has stepped into the eighth-inning role and flourished, providing Twins manager Paul Molitor with options. For now, Molitor said he is planning on using Boyer in the eighth.

“I would imagine that at least here in the short term that if we get into a situation late and have a chance to get outs in the latter third of the game that Casey would probably precede Boyer into the game,” Molitor said. “I think that could change, and we’ll have to see how Casey’s doing. But I think for now I‘m comfortable with Boyer out there getting outs in the eighth inning.”

Fien got a chance in the eighth inning on Friday in a 4-4 game, retiring the Blue Jays in order, including coaxing a strikeout from Toronto clean-up hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

Whatever Molitor does with the eighth-inning role, Fien said he will support his manager’s decision.

“I told him, ‘Whenever you call my name, I’ll be ready.’ I’ve always been that guy,” Fien said. “Roles don’t really matter. It’s about getting outs. Sometimes those outs in the seventh or eighth inning are the biggest ones. I’ll be ready.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 4-4, 3.98 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-3, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Casey Fien was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Fien missed a month with a sore throwing shoulder.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Tonkin has a 5.14 ERA in 11 appearances with the Twins this season.

--RHP Trevor May allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings, but did not figure into the decision Friday against the Blue Jays. It was May’s first walk in three games and second no-decision in his last six starts.

--RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. Hunter has also hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games at Target Field.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with a double and scored the first run of the game for Minnesota. It was Dozier’s 38th run of the season, second most in the American League. The Twins dropped to 20-9 this season when Dozier scores a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Frustrating to lose a game when you get four in the first inning off a guy like that. As we know that he can, he settled in. A complete game after that start, that’s pretty impressive.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15. He began a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 25.

--RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 23. He was activated May 29.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson