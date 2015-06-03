Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Twins ended May as a first-place team that won 20 of the 27 games it played during the month.

They started June with a tough 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a four-game series.

They came into Tuesday night’s game with 21 wins in their last 28 games, with nine victories in their last 13 road games. They were in first place on June 1 for the first time since 1977.

But facing right-hander Clay Buchholz for the second time in a week, they got only one runner as far as second base and lost the opener, with a day/night double-header coming up on Wednesday.

“It was well pitched obviously on both sides,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “Buchholz was good, we didn’t have many opportunities to get a hit with runners in scoring position and Mike was solid throughout.”

Said Pelfrey: “He was just better tonight. When he’s on, it’s tough. You tip your cap to him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Twins (RHPs Phil Hughes, 4-4, 4.59 ERA and Trevor May 3-3, 5.07 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA and RHP Rick Porcello, 4-4, 5.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched well enough to capture his fifth victory of the season Tuesday night, allowing just one run in seven innings. But that run was all that was needed for the Red Sox to come away with a 1-0 victory. Pelfrey was angry with himself for an 0-2 pitch he hung that was hit for a double by Xander Bogaerts, leading to the game’s only run. He had allowed one run in each of his last three starts.

--RF Torii Hunter had one of the Twins’ three hits, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .308 with 11 RBIs during the streak.

--LF Eddie Rosario had a single and has hit safely in seven straight games. He is 10-for-23 during the streak and is batting .300 for the season.

--RHP Phil Hughes faces the Boston Red Sox in the first game of Wednesday’s day/night double-header. This marks his second straight start against Boston -- he was the winner while working 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs May 27. He is 6-8 with a 5.14 ERA in 25 appearances, 16 starts, against the Red Sox. He was a complete-game 2-1 loser to Boston at Fenway Park in 2014, his only complete game of the season.

--RHP Trevor May pitches the nightcap for Minnesota. He is 3-3 on the season, 1-0 with two no-decision in his last three starts and Wednesday marks his first career outing against the Red Sox.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco’s MRI for his injured right ankle June 2 showed no new injury, and no avulsion, just an impingement from bone fragment causing the discomfort that forced him out of the May 31 game. Nolasco will not make his regular start June 5 but the hope is he can avoid the disabled list.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was en route to Boston and will serve as the Twins’ 26th player for the double-header. Tonkin has made 11 relief appearances with the big club this season, with no record and a 5.14 ERA in seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was well-pitched obviously on both sides. (Red Sox RHP Clay) Buchholz was good. We didn’t have many opportunities to get a hit with runners in scoring position, and Mike (Pelfrey) was solid throughout-- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after his team’s 1-0 loss to Boston Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (sore right ankle) left the May 31 game. His MRI June 2 showed no new injury, and no avulsion, just an impingement from bone fragment causing the discomfort that forced him out of the May 31 game. Nolasco will not make his regular start June 5 but the hope is he can avoid the disabled list.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 4. He took swings in the batting cage May 15. He began a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 25.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson