Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

BOSTON -- May continues to be a magic word for the Twins.

After going 20-7 in the month of May and losing their first two games in June, the Twins were rescued by right-hander Trevor May to salvage a split of a day-night doubleheader and end the two-game losing streak Wednesday night.

The Twins scored a total of five runs on 10 hits in the doubleheader, during which Minnesota right-hander Phil Hughes pitched poorly in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox before May pitched extremely well.

May gave up two hits and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, striking out nine for the second time in his past three starts. He threw first-pitch strikes to the last nine hitters he faced, 17 of the last 19 and 19 of the 23 overall. He pounded the strike zone, throwing 70 strikes among his 98 pitches.

May retired his last 13 batters after pitching out of his only jam of the chilly night.

“Trevor May just stepped up for us in a big way,” manager Paul Molitor said after May and two relievers combined on the Twins’ first two-hitter in two years. “It might be as well as I’ve seen him pitch in terms of command.”

And he helped the Twins stop the mini losing streak and hang on to a share of first place in the American League Central.

“We’ve been able to minimize any kind of losing streak,” Molitor said.

RECORD: 31-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-1, 4.76 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 2-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Herrmann took a foul ball off the ribs in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Boston. He waved off help, stayed in the game and said, “I‘m fine” afterward.

--RHP Trevor May pitched the game of his life Wednesday, holding an opponent scoreless for the first time in 18 career starts to lead the Twins to a 2-0 win over the Red Sox in the finale of a day-night doubleheader. May (4-3) tied a season high with nine strikeouts and has now struck out 23 batters in his last three outings. He allowed only two hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine in seven innings.

--LHP Glen Perkins is well on his way to his third consecutive All-Star appearance. The veteran closer is now a perfect 20-for-20 in save opportunities this year after slamming the door on the Red Sox in the Twins’ 2-0 win Wednesday night. The 32-year-old has a 1.80 ERA, 23 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04. Perkins was lights out in May, picking up 13 saves while only giving up four earned runs in the month.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco will throw a bullpen session Thursday as the veteran continues to work his way back from a right ankle injury. If all goes well, Nolasco could return to the rotation as soon as Saturday -- but that is far from a given. It’s a 50-50 shot between Nolasco making the start and heading to the disabled list, according to Twins manager Paul Molitor.

--LHP Tommy Milone will be called up to face the Red Sox in the finale of Minnesota’s four-game midweek set at Fenway Park. The 28-year-old southpaw was 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts this season before he was demoted to Triple-A Rochester, where he is 4-0 with a 0.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts in five games. “The message that they gave me going down was I need to attack hitters, and I agreed with that,” May said, “It’s something that I was maybe getting away from a little bit here, trying to nibble the corners a little bit.”

--RHP Michael Tonkin, recalled from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the Twins’ 26th player for the doubleheader, made a relief appearance in the first game Wednesday. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning. In 12 relief appearances for Minnesota this season, Tonkin has a 5.63 ERA.

--LF Oswaldo Arcia, out since May 4 with a right hip flexor strain, was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. He hit .276/.338/.379 with two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games for Minnesota this season. In four rehab games for Rochester, he went 0-for-11 with two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to fill it up, fill up the zone. I told myself that before, between each inning and just stay on it, stay on it, stay on it.” -- RHP Trevor May, who fired seven scoreless innings Wednesday in the nightcap at Boston, leading the Twins to a 2-0 win over the Red Sox and a doubleheader split.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (sore right ankle) left the May 31 game. His MRI exam June 2 showed no new injury, and no avulsion, just an impingement from bone fragment causing discomfort. He won’t make his scheduled June 5 start. He will throw a bullpen session June 4, and it remains uncertain if he will land on the disabled list.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson