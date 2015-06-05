Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- We should know by now that the Minnesota Twins are a resilient bunch.

They rebounded from a 1-6 start and won 20 of their 27 games in May to take over the top spot in the American League Central.

They then opened June with losses in the first two games of the delayed four-game series series vs. the Boston Red Sox. But they got a tremendous start from Trevor May in the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader and then, on Thursday, fumbled and stumbled to an 0-4 deficit and then took advantage of some miserable play by the home team and scored eight unanswered runs to leave Boston with a split and a 32-21 record.

“They haven’t had their confidence shaken by a game or a couple games. That’s a good sign,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor, whose rookie season at the helm has thus far been a roaring success.

Molitor used six pitchers to get the job done Wednesday. Down 4-0, the manager saw veteran Torii Hunter hit a three-run homer and the comeback was one. The staggering Red Sox helped the Twins do the rest.

The game turned on a poor bunt by Joe Mauer with first and second and nobody out in the ninth inning. Rookie catcher Blake Swihart fielded the ball and fired a low throw that went right through the legs of third baseman Pablo Sandoval. That break, the kind that helps winnings teams win, led to a four-run inning and the win.

“It was a great team effort,” said Hunter, whose homer was his 200th as a Twin. “We battled.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-6, 6.50 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-3, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer isn’t really known for his bunting skills, but the catcher-turned-first baseman got the job done in the late innings of Thursday’s 8-4 win in Boston. Mauer dribbled a bunt right in front of the catcher, and it resulted in the winning run crossing the plate from second after a Red Sox error at third base. “It’s not a good feeling putting a sacrifice bunt on for that guy, but he squared and just didn’t get it out there very far,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

--DH Torii Hunter reached base for the 13th consecutive game and made history in the process, clubbing a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Thursday’s win to notch his 200th career home run as a member of the Twins. “It means a lot,” said Hunter, who raised his career average at Fenway Park to .322. “Two hundred with the Twins -- that’s longevity. You’ve got to play a long time to do that. I‘m happy to go out there and have 200 home runs in this uniform.”

--C Kurt Suzuki is another member of the Twins with a historical hot had against the Red Sox. Suzuki went 3-for-3, drove in a run, and walked twice Wednesday to bump his batting average to .390 (23-for-59) in his last 16 games against the club. The catcher was on base a career-high five times and hit .545 (6-for-11) against Boston in this year’s season series.

--LHP Tommy Milone was called up from Triple-A Rochester to replace injured Twins starting RHP Ricky Nolasco. His numbers in the minors were good, but he wasn’t able to carry the momentum back to the bigs. The left-hander gave up a career-high nine hits and four runs (two earned) in five innings. “It didn’t seem like thing were going my way the first two innings,” he said. Fortunately, Milone earned a no-decision, although his season ERA ballooned to 4.55.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco threw a scheduled side session and played long toss in the outfield before Thursday’s game, but it was quickly evident something wasn’t right with his previously injured ankle. “You could see him start to grimace a little bit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The session didn’t last very long.” As a result, Nolasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester before Thursday’s game. Tonkin was the 26th man called up for Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader, which the Twins split.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t a pretty game for either team.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, referring to five combined errors and double-digit hits surrendered by each side in a win vs. Boston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson