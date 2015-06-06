Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With right-handed pitcher Ricky Nolasco headed to the disabled list with a balky right ankle, the Minnesota Twins knew their starting rotation would need some maneuvering to get through the weekend.

That maneuvering will be right-handed reliever J.R. Graham earning a spot start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in the second of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Twins have done their best to hide Graham, the club’s Rule 5 pick from the Atlanta Braves organization last winter, pitching him in limited action out of the bullpen. Most of his 13 appearances have been low-stress chances with the Twins either up or down by a bunch.

For Graham, getting the ball to start the game is nothing new. He was a starter for the Braves Double-A affiliate in Mississippi until the middle of last season.

Graham said his mentality won’t change much as a starter than it does out of the bullpen.

“It doesn’t change, I‘m still looking at the catcher, getting the sign and putting it in that location,” Graham said. “I know when I used to start, I used to think it’s like nine one-inning saves. You just have to get people out.”

Graham threw 60 pitches his last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 31, when he entered the game in the second inning after Nolasco sustained the ankle injury. He pitched three quality innings, allowing just one unearned run as the Twins came back to win 6-5.

“I‘m aggressive and just like to attack hitters,” Graham said. “I’ll go as long as I have to, go as deep as I can and hopefully give my team a chance to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 3-7, 5.52 ERA) at Twins (RHP J.R. Graham, 0-0, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson went seven innings and allowed five runs getting a no decision. For Gibson, it was the most runs he’s allowed since his first start of the season April 9 against Detroit. His nine strikeouts were a career high.

--RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Hunter has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .304 with 15 RBIs during that span.

--1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-3 with a homer and also walked. It was the second homer in 91 games for Mauer and first at home since last Aug. 17. The home run was the 111th of his career, which moved him past Roy Smalley for 12th place on the Twins’ all-time list. Mauer has reached base safely in 29 consecutive interleague games.

--2B Brian Dozier had an RBI single and scored a run. Dozier has scored a run in 10 of his last 13 games. Minnesota dropped to 22-11 in games where Dozier has scored a run this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The game took some strange turns. We had some misplays, obviously. We had some chances, just didn’t capitalize.” --Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson