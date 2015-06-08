Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins shortstop Danny Santana has followed up a superb rookie campaign with a season that must definitely qualify as a sophomore slump.

Santana was a revelation for the Twins a year ago; turning an early May call-up from Triple-A into a season that would have made him a strong Rookie of the Year candidate in most seasons. He hit .319, reached base at a .353 clip, swiped 20 bases and was an extra-base hit machine, hitting 27 doubles, seven triples and adding seven homers.

The 2015 season has been a different story.

Following a 1-for-4 day Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, Santana is hitting just .218, including an unsightly .111 since May 19. More alarmingly, Santana has walked just twice this season, compared to 49 strikeouts.

That lack of production with the bat resulted in the Twins demoting Santana to Triple-A Rochester following a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

“I think he’s fighting that. The frustration of at-bat after at-bat of getting to two strikes and swinging at bad pitches; you get to the mindset of not trying to strikeout instead of going up there trying to get a base hit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It’s been a challenge for Danny. Part of it is he’s very prideful about his performance and trying to feel like he’s a part of contributing to help our team win games.”

Santana said he wasn’t surprised by the move, almost welcoming the chance to get a an opportunity to get his season back on track.

“I‘m bad. I‘m not hitting well. They need to do something,” Santana said. “Just play the game. I put a little more pressure on myself. Just play the game, have fun.”

Santana, who was in the leadoff spot for much of his time with the club last season, began the season there this season. But Santana has only hit there twice since the beginning of May, hitting primarily ninth in the order.

Despite being moved down, Santana hasn’t been able to get out of his funk.

“We’re trying to encourage him the best that we can. At some point, you have to understand, when you set the bar the way that he did, the chances of coming back and meeting or surpassing that in the short-term, it’s not what happens very often,” Molitor said. “Dealing with the failure that this game presents, is a constant for everybody, but sometimes it seems more frequent that most people have to deal with.”

His struggles have also shifted to the field, where Santana leads the Twins with 12 errors, double the number he has in 103 games a year ago. After playing mostly in center field last season, one of Molitor’s first priorities when taking over as manager was to move Santana back to his natural position of shortstop. With top prospect Byron Buxton waiting in the wings in center, Santana was seen as the club’s shortstop of the future.

But the Twins need Santana to get back on track if he is to maintain that title.

“We’re inching him back to see if we can get him going again,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “It’s been a struggle. I don’t think it’s unusual for a young player to go through (rough) phases, and he’s in one, a little bit more than we anticipated. We can massage this thing, but we need to get him back to even here and it’s been a little bit of a struggle.”

