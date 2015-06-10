Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Everything that went right for the Minnesota Twins offensively early in the season seems to be evening itself out as the middle of June approaches.

Despite mediocre numbers by most metrics, the Twins climbed the American League Central standings thanks to a gaudy batting average with runners in scoring position.

The Twins entered play Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals still leading the American League in that category, raking at a .294 rate. But that average has been dragged down by an ugly start to June, where Minnesota has gone just 13-for-61, an average of .213.

Not surprisingly, the Twins have lost four of their last five games and dropped a game behind the Royals with the finale of a three-game series set for Wednesday at Target Field.

“The offense isn’t in high gear right now. Runs are a little bit tough to come by,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The best way is to try to spread it out like we did earlier when we were rolling better.”

On Tuesday, it was tough for the Twins to even get runners in scoring position against Royals right-hander Chris Young, who kept the Twins hitless until there was one out in the seventh inning. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe doubled high off the wall in right field, but was stranded at third when the next two hitters grounded out in the infield.

“Obviously, any time you aren’t doing well as an offense and you’re losing games, you’re going to be frustrated,” Plouffe said. “That’s the No. 1 thing for us. We want to win series, and we haven’t put ourselves in position to do that lately -- mainly because of our offense.”

A loss Wednesday would leave the Twins two back of the Royals with a 3-6 record against their division rivals this season. Minnesota will also face a much tougher schedule in the coming weeks than they have over the last 14 days.

“It’s hard to say how fragile our confidence level could be when you go through a stretch of seven or eight games where haven’t played as well as we had during May,” Molitor said. “I think we have a lot of confident guys in there. We still have the guys that can lead. I‘m not overly concerned about confidence being something that’s an issue right now.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-4, 3.26 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Eddie Rosario was placed on paternity leave following the game. With an off-day on Thursday, Twins manager Paul Molitor said he is expected to miss just one game.

--SS Jorge Polanco was recalled from Double-A Chattanooga to take OF Eddie Rosario’s roster spot. Polanco had two hits in six at-bats with Minnesota last season in his first major league action.

--RHP Trevor May allowed one run on seven hits and three walks in six innings Tuesday, taking the loss. May has lasted at least six innings in five consecutive starts, with four of those being quality starts.

--3B Trevor Plouffe tripled in the seventh inning, breaking up Royals RHP Chris Young’s no-hit bid. For Plouffe, it was just his second hit in his last 32 at-bats. The hit snapped an 0-for-14 stretch at the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You kind of shake your head. He’s a good pitcher. He’s a smart guy. He changes speeds and locates and makes you get out of your comfort zone. He showed last year that he could do it for a whole year in the starting rotation, and now he’s doing it for them in the starting rotation.” -- Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe, on Royals RHP Chris Young.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Tim Stauffer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH/1B Kennys Vargas

SS Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario (Paternity leave)

OF Shane Robinson