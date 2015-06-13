Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Give Torii Hunter credit for knowing the right place to appeal his two-game suspension from Major League Baseball.

Hunter was suspended by MLB for his actions following his ejection Wednesday and opted to appeal the move. Hunter, who lives in nearby Prosper in the offseason, has feasted on the Rangers throughout his career.

Hunter wanted to play this weekend and thought the punishment was out of line.

“I’ve never appealed before,” Hunter said. “I’ve always accepted my punishment. And I understand the punishment now, but I just think it’s a little harsh.”

Hunter, who went 1-for-4 Friday and has 21 homers and 112 RBIs in his career against Texas, had the full support of manager Paul Molitor. Molitor was also ejected Wednesday.

“It’s just reality,” Molitor said. “People are going to get to a point sometimes where emotion is going to bust loose, and unfortunately, there are consequences.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-27

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-2, 2.28 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 5-3, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Eddie Rosario was reinstated from the paternity list before Friday’s game. Rosario’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third child Thursday.

--RHP Michael Tonkin was added to the roster Friday, taking the spot that was cleared when the Twins designated RHP Tim Stauffer for assignment Wednesday. This marks the third stint Tonkin has had with Minnesota this year.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco, who went on the disabled list June 4 with a right ankle impingement, threw 20 pitches off a mound Thursday. He’s slated to throw again Sunday and could start a rehab assignment next week.

--2B Brian Dozier continues to hit everything he sees for extra bases. Dozier had a solo homer Friday and now has 11 extra-base hits in the last 17 games. His 33 extra-base hits this year leads the American League.

--LHP Tommy Milone had eight strikeouts Friday, which is the most since he struck out 10 on May 1, 2013. The seven innings pitched also matches a season high for Milone.

--3B Trevor Plouffe continues to wear out the Rangers. He had an RBI Friday on a sacrifice fly and also singled in the seventh inning. Plouffe is batting .294 against Texas and has reached base safely in 11-straight games vs. the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good early on. I just need to attack the strike zone. I was in and out there for a bit, but then I got on a roll and got more consistent with it, throwing strike one and expanding from there.” -- Twins LHP Tommy Milone, who didn’t figure in Friday’s decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson