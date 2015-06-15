Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Byron Buxton’s Sunday started in Birmingham, Ala., and ended with his major league debut.

The debut with the Twins didn’t go as well as Buxton would have liked. The 21-year-old went 0-for 4 with a pair of strikeouts, but he did score the winning run after reaching on a fielder’s choice in the ninth inning as Minnesota beat the Texas Rangers 4-3.

Buxton, the highly touted prospect who had his contract purchased from Double-A Chattanooga, was up at 5:30 a.m. Sunday to catch his flight to Texas. He said he tried to relax some but it was tough to do because of the anticipation.

In 59 games for Chattanooga, Buxton batted .281 with a .351 on-base percentage, a .489 slugging percentage, six homers, 37 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Despite all the accolades Buxton received and the outstanding start he had this year, he was surprised by the call.

“It was very unexpected,” Buxton said. “It caught me by surprise. It’s kind of a gift or blessing. I‘m just glad and happy to have the opportunity.”

One thing Buxton wasn’t Sunday was nervous. He has had attention on him ever since he began his professional career as the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, and he thought Sunday was just another step.

“I don’t really care about pressure,” he said. “I try not to pay too much attention to it. I really just want to come out and try and help us win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-4, 4.16 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 8-2, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a right forearm strain. Hicks hurt the arm taking batting practice Saturday, and his move made room on the roster for OF Byron Buxton. “There’s enough limitation there,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said of Hicks. “We’re concerned of risk in the short term, trying to run him out there too soon.”

--1B Joe Mauer has been in OF Byron Buxton’s shoes before. The pride of the Twins made a similar splash when he was called up 12 years ago. “It’s a different time from when I was coming up 12 years ago,” Mauer said. “There wasn’t as much media or hype or things like that, but I think he’s been handling it great. He’s a good guy. He’s unbelievably talented. That’s what everybody’s so excited about.”

--2B Brian Dozier continues to dominate the extra-base charts. He hit a leadoff homer Sunday, which was the 10th leadoff homer of his career. He also doubled to give him 36 extra-base hits on the season, which is the most in the AL and one behind Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier for the major league lead.

--RHP Phil Hughes is winless in his last three starts despite notching a pair of quality outings. Hughes allowed three runs in six innings Sunday against Toronto. He also registered his seventh consecutive start of allowing one or no walks as he walked just one.

--LHP Glen Perkins is now 22-for-22 in save opportunities after throwing a perfect ninth inning Sunday against Toronto. Perkins, who leads the majors in saves, has the longest save streak to open a season since San Diego’s Huston Street went 23-for-23 last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Winning’s good. They’ve been hard to come by as of late, obviously, and it wasn’t easy today. Phil (Hughes), he had to grind it. He was missing up quite a bit. Thankfully, we got a big hit from (Eddie) Rosario at the end.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins edged the Rangers 4-3 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson