Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Shane Robinson was by no means a star for St. Louis, but he did play a key role in the 2013 National League Championship Series.

After clouting a key insurance homer to seal Game 4 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Robinson started Game 6 and stung Clayton Kershaw with a two-run single to cap a four-run third inning that essentially clinched the series.

But after going just 9-for-60 last year and missing the last month with a shoulder injury, Robinson was a goner in the Cardinals’ organization. Minnesota signed him on Dec. 5 as a minor league free agent and he’s done a competent job in his extra outfielder role, batting .258 in 97 at-bats.

When Robinson was announced as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of Monday night’s 3-2 loss in St. Louis, the sellout crowd of 43,174 accorded him a long ovation.

Buoyed by the applause, Robinson then stroked a leadoff single for the Twins’ second hit off John Lackey, although he was later forced out.

“It’s kind of like the icing on the cake, along with the ovation,” Robinson said. “To go up there and get a hit against Lackey, who’s a tough pitcher, was nice. I felt very comfortable being back here.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-4, 3.24 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 8-2, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May entered Monday’s game having allowed just four homers in 11 starts, but couldn’t keep the ball inside Busch Stadium in the fourth and it cost him. Giving up back-to-back long balls to Mark Reynolds and Yadier Molina gave St. Louis a 3-0 lead that ultimately spelled the difference in this one. May finished with five innings, five hits and three runs, walking one and fanning three.

--RHP Kyle Gibson will make his first career start against St. Louis Tuesday. Gibson is coming off a 7-2 loss Wednesday night to Kansas City, throwing a three-run homer to Alex Gordon in the first that put Minnesota in a hole it couldn’t dig out of against Edinson Volquez. Gibson allowed five runs, four earned, off five hits in six innings. It will be his first road start of June.

--RF Torii Hunter returned to the lineup Monday night from his two-game suspension for a tirade directed at plate umpire Mark Ripperger following his ejection from Wednesday night’s game. Hunter went 0-for-3 while batting fifth against John Lackey, who’s held him to a .226 career average in 62 at-bats. It was just the third time in 19 road games that Hunter was held hitless.

--2B Brian Dozier’s fourth inning double marked the fourth time in his career that he’s doubled in three straight games. Dozier, who leads the American League with 37 extra-base hits, hit the ball hard three times but had just one hit to show for it, as he flew out to deep left-center to start the game and lofted a long sacrifice fly to left in the eighth. That gave him an RBI in four straight games.

--CF Byron Buxton tripled to left-center in the eighth for his first big-league hit, scoring on Brian Dozier’s sacrifice fly. That Buxton’s first hit was a triple shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, since he collected 12 in just over two months for the Twins’ Double-A affiliate in Chattanooga. Buxton’s long strides -- he seemed to cover first to third in about eight steps -- drew oohs and ahs from the sellout crowd of 43,174.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To have the fans show appreciation for my time here was something I really appreciated.” -- OF Shane Robinson, on his return to St. Louis in Monday’s loss to the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson