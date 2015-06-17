Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Exciting rookie Byron Buxton gave the Minnesota Twins a leadoff baserunner in the eighth inning Tuesday, slashing a single off the glove of pitcher Matt Belisle.

Buxton, who may be as fast as any player that’s arrived in the majors since Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton, then tried to steal his first big league base. One problem, though: St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina had different ideas of justice.

With Belisle offering help by mixing up release times and holding the ball, Buxton couldn’t get a good read and didn’t get the jump he required to beat Molina’s laser-beam to second. Easily out, Buxton could only trot back to the dugout and watch in dismay as second baseman Brian Dozier followed with a single that probably would have put runners at first and third with one out had Buxton not attempted to steal.

Wasting that out ended up costing the Twins dearly in their latest loss, a 3-2 decision that dropped them to 1-7 over their last eight games.

Given Dozier’s team-leading 37 extra-base hits, some would wonder why manager Paul Molitor felt it necessary to steal Buxton into scoring position.

“The guy was really quick to home,” Molitor said of Belisle. “It didn’t work out. I haven’t looked at it to see if it was (a) good or bad (jump) yet. We’ll look at it and see if we can get better together.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 7-2, 2.93 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-1, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson pitched decently for six innings Tuesday, but gave up a two-run single to Mark Reynolds in the third that ultimately led to his fifth loss of the year. Gibson allowed six hits and three runs in his 96-pitch stint, walking two and fanning four. While he made strides over his last two outings, Gibson still fell to 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in his last three games.

--LHP Tommy Milone gets the ball Wednesday night when the Twins-Cardinals series switches to Target Field. Milone last pitched on Friday night, giving up only three hits and two runs with a walk and eight strikeouts in a no-decision at Texas. Milone beat St. Louis two years ago while pitching for Oakland despite allowing three homers, but made it through six innings and picked up a 7-5 decision.

--LHP Alex Robinson became the first draftee to agree to terms with Minnesota. A fifth-round selection out of Maryland, Robinson was the 140th overall pick, but was projected to go as high as 74th overall by Baseball America. He went 1-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 25 relief appearances, fanning 32 in 27 2/3 innings while allowing only 12 hits and garnering three saves.

--3B Trevor Plouffe’s RBI double in the first was his 24th extra-base hit, second only to 2B Brian Dozier on the team. Plouffe added a walk in the seventh to a 1-for-3 day, but looked at strike three to start the ninth, an out that really hurt the team’s chances of rallying for a win over St. Louis.

--C Kurt Suzuki’s RBI double in the seventh was his first two-bagger since May 26 against Boston and pulled the Twins within 3-2. It gave him an RBI in consecutive games, perhaps giving him and Minnesota fans reason to believe he might get going on offense. Suzuki entered the day batting just .224.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough loss because we had our chances. We couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it. St. Louis has a knack for finding a way to win these games.” - Twins manager Paul Molitor, after Minnesota’s loss on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson