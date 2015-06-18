Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time since shortly after he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2012 draft, Byron Buxton stepped on the Target Field grass Wednesday.

Buxton, baseball’s top prospect who debuted with the Twins on Sunday, played his first-ever home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. The Twins won 3-1, snapping a brief two-game losing streak.

Buxton hit the field early to learn the bounces at his new home stadium, which because of him, is expected to be sold out through the weekend.

“It’s gonna be fun to get back out there, chase fly balls down and help us win this game,” Buxton said. “This is a dream come true. This is what I’ve wanted to do, come out here and play center field for the Twins. I‘m excited.”

On the field, the first couple of games of Buxton’s big-league career were rather uneventful. He went 0-for-4 in his debut Sunday but scored the winning run after reaching on a fielder’s choice in his final at-bat. His first hit followed Monday when he raced around the bases for a triple. On Tuesday, Buxton beat out an infield single, but he was thrown out trying to steal his first base.

Off the field, Buxton’s life has been anything but routine since making perhaps the most eagerly awaited Minnesota debut since Joe Mauer made the club in 2004. Buxton’s life changed the second his contract was purchased from Double-A Chattanooga.

“The first few days have been pretty hectic,” Buxton said. “I got a good bit of it in Chattanooga, but up here it’s a little bit different. There’s a lot more stuff you have to do. I‘m just trying to get used to it and relax.”

Buxton could be just the first of Minnesota’s prospect parade to the bigs. Third baseman Miguel Sano is crushing opposing pitchers for Chattanooga and could soon join Buxton in the Twin Cities.

For now, it’s just Buxton, who said he doesn’t plan to make his stay with the Twins a temporary one.

“I look at it as a start,” Buxton said. “I‘m not up here to be sent back down.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 2-3, 2.06 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Jay, the Twins’ first-round pick (sixth overall) in last week’s draft, agreed to terms Wednesday. Jay will begin his pro baseball career with the Twins’ top Class A Fort Myers affiliate next week.

--LHP Tommy Milone (3-1) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts over seven innings in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday. Milone didn’t walk anybody and has now allowed just two free passes in three starts since his recall from Triple-A Rochester on June 3. He walked 11 in his first four starts this season. “From the first pitch to the last, it felt like I was in control out there,” Milone said. “Getting ahead was key and staying ahead. When I wasn’t ahead, getting back into counts with good pitches, not with stuff left over the plate.”

--SS Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Nunez raised his average to .323 for the season, and he is hitting .409 with four doubles and a triple over his past six starts.

--LHP Glen Perkins recorded his 23rd save of the season. It was the third time this season Perkins recorded a four-out save and the sixth of his career. He is one of just two closers who have not blown a save chance this season.

--RHP Tim Stauffer, designated for assignment on June 11, was released by the Twins on Wednesday. He was 1-0 with a 6.60 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The four games I had up here before being sent down, I had too many walks. I was nibbling around the plate. I needed to go down there and be aggressive, then come here and do the same thing.” -- Twins LHP Tommy Milone, who is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA in three starts since returning from the minors. He pitched Minnesota to a 3-1 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15-21.

--OF Jordan Schafer (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson