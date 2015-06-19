Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins appear willing to fast-track their first round draft pick, left-handed pitcher Tyler Jay, if he shows he is capable this summer.

Jay signed with the Twins on Wednesday after the club drafted him sixth overall last week. He will begin his pro career with high Class A Fort Myers.

“Hopefully I just throw well wherever I‘m going and I prove my ability,” Jay said. “However long it takes, whatever I need to do to help the team out is what I want to do.”

Jay said the past 10 days were a whirlwind. The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year this season, he started the University of Illinois’ final game of the season, a postseason loss to eventual College World Series participant Vanderbilt. The defeat ended the Illini’s season.

Less than an hour later, Jay was drafted by the Twins, and a new career began.

“You still kind of think, ‘Man, I would like to be playing in the College World Series,’ but at the same time, it’s nice to end your career and 30 minutes later you get to start your other one,” Jay said. “It’s just really nice that I’ve been able to have my support from my family and teammates and coaches, whether it’s high school or college. It’s been really great.”

The Twins typically are one of baseball’s more conservative teams when it comes to moving their draft picks through the minors. When the club picked Jay last week, team officials said their initial plans revolved around converting Jay, primarily a college reliever, into a starter.

However, Minnesota general manager Terry Ryan said transitioning Jay to starting won’t come until next season. With 66 innings already under his belt during the college season, Jay will spend this summer getting his feet wet in the bullpen.

Whether he can move quickly up the ladder and help the big league club in September as Brandon Finnegan did with the Kansas City Royals last season is yet to be seen.

“He’s got good stuff,” Ryan said. “He’s got four pitches, and he throws them over the plate.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-2, 3.80 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 4-6, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched eight innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three, but he did not figure into the decision against St. Louis. The eight innings tied a season best. Pelfrey lowered his ERA to 1.40 and is 3-0 in six home starts this season.

--1B Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 with a single and a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. It was the first career walk-off blast for Vargas and his fourth homer of the season. His single in the fifth inning snapped an 0-for-15 skid.

--DH Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run that tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. The homer was his third of the season, all of which either tied the game or gave the Twins the lead. It was the 26th homer of Mauer’s career off a left-handed pitcher (112 home runs overall).

--RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. His single in the eighth inning was the 1,277th hit of his Twins career, moving him past Gary Gaetti for eighth on the club’s all-time list.

--OF Jordan Schafer, who had been on the Twins’ disabled list since mid-May with a right knee injury, was released Thursday, according to MLB.com. He had a .217 average with no homers and five RBIs in 69 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those are the moments you look to see how your young players respond.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on 1B Kennys Vargas, who hit a walk-off homer Thursday, lifting Minnesota to a 2-1 win over St. Louis.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15-21.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson