Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- A roster crunch in the outfield led the Minnesota Twins to release Jordan Schafer on Thursday after less than a year with the club.

With the recent call-up of top prospect Byron Buxton, the eventual returns of Aaron Hicks (from the disabled list) and Oswaldo Arcia (from Triple-A), the Twins no longer have the need for Schafer as they did last season when they claimed him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

“We’ve got center field depth so we decided to go a different direction here,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “Buxton and Hicks, (Shane) Robinson and (Eddie) Rosario, we’ve got enough people there. I just didn’t see how it was going to work. So we made that decision yesterday, give him an opportunity to get another job someplace and move on.”

Minnesota also added depth during the offseason when they signed Robinson from the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson and Schafer are similar players; each is diminutive, speedy and can play all over the outfield. Each is also likely best suited as a club’s fourth outfielder, and with Robinson doing a solid job in spot duty this season, the Twins felt comfortable cutting the cord on Schafer.

Schafer has been rehabbing a sprained knee for the last several weeks and was ready to go on a rehab assignment, perhaps as soon as this weekend.

But with Schafer’s future in Minnesota murky at best, he decided the time was right to give Schafer a chance to land somewhere else.

“Let him go someplace else and find a job, I hope,” Ryan said. “That will be the best thing for him because all of a sudden you’re sending someone out on a rehab assignment and there’s no room, what are you going to do?”

Releasing Schafer also opens up a spot on Minnesota’s 40-man roster, giving the Twins options in that regard. And while the team could decide to add someone to the 40-man -- left-handed pitcher Tyler Duffey for example -- the likely resolution will come in two weeks when the Twins get right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana back from his 80-game suspension for PED usage.

Santana is on track to make his first start with Triple-A Rochester on Saturday and be back with the big-league club for a start against the Kansas City Royals on July 5.

RECORD: 37-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-5, 3.99 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-5, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jordan Schafer was released. Schafer has been on the disabled list with a sprained knee. Before going down with injury, Schafer was hitting .217 with five RBIs in 27 games. He hit .285 and stole 15 bases with the Twins in 41 games last season after being claimed off waivers from Atlanta in August.

--RHP Phil Hughes got the win Friday, allowing one run and two hits over eight innings, walking none and striking out four. The eight innings tied a season-long. Hughes retired 24 of the 26 batters he faced, including the final 15. Hughes gave up a solo homer to Anthony Rizzo and has allowed at least one homer in 11 of his 14 outings this season. His 16 homers allowed this season are tied for the most in the American League and matched his season total from a year ago.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles. His four RBIs on Friday nearly matched his total in the month of June (five) entering the game. It was the second time this season Plouffe has had at least four RBIs in a game.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a single and a double and also scored two runs. The double was Dozier’s 22nd of the season, tied with Adrian Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in the Majors. His 38 extra-base hits lead the American League and are the third most in baseball. His 54 runs scored trail only Toronto’s Josh Donaldson in the AL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We struggled for a couple weeks now but we’re over struggling, we don’t want to do that anymore. We want to score runs.” --Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe, after a win over the Cubs on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15-21.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson