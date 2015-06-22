Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ervin Santana’s 80-game suspension for PED usage just days before the start of the regular season surprised many within the Minnesota Twins organization.

With a return in early July, few expected the Twins to be in contention in the American League this season, but as of Sunday, the club is in the wild-card mix and in second place in the A.L. Central Division.

That makes the impending return of Santana all the more important.

Along with right-hander Phil Hughes, Santana was expected to anchor Minnesota’s rotation this season and, with his return now less than three weeks away, Santana made his first appearance with Triple-A Rochester on Saturday as he continues to build arm strength.

After posting a 1.89 ERA during spring training, Santana was suspended the day before Opening Day. He began throwing in Florida in mid-May, gradually building up to Saturday in Rochester, when he pitched five innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out three. He threw 88 pitches, right in the range of where Twins general manager Terry Ryan said he would.

“He was a little rusty, but he used all of his stuff and they won the game,” Ryan said. “I think it was a good opening for him.”

Santana is expected to make two more starts in the minors -- most likely with Rochester -- before making his Twins debut on July 5 against the Kansas City Royals.

“We’re gearing up for his return. He’s right on schedule,” Ryan said. “He’s had zero setbacks in this process. That’s exactly what you’d hope would happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-7, 5.16 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 3-1, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits while walking three. The loss dropped Gibson to 4-6 on the season and snapped a streak of five consecutive quality starts by Twins starters.

--2B Brian Dozier was 1-for-4 with a single. He has now reached base safely in 27 of his last 28 games. He has 29 hits, including 19 extra-base hits, over that span.

--CF Byron Buxton was 1-for-3 with his first career hit at Target Field, a single in the eighth inning. His single snapped an 0-for-14 skid. He also stole his first base in the majors.

--LHP Aaron Thompson pitched to four batters on Sunday, allowing them all to score during the Cubs’ six-run eighth inning. Since May 17, Thompson is 1-2 with a 15.97 ERA over 6 2/3 innings in 17 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good pitching beats good hitting any day. I don’t care if you’re a hot team. What he did today would have shut anybody down. He was locked in. He was poised. He wasn’t even laboring in the ninth. I was looking for him to take a deep breath or something, take his hat off and wipe his head.” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter, on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He’s slated to throw again June 14 and could start a rehab assignment the week of June 15-21.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson