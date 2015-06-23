Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox could be an opportunity for fans of the Minnesota Twins to gaze into the future of their club’s lineup.

For the first time since being recalled from Double-A Chattanooga, center fielder Byron Buxton was in the lineup somewhere other than the No. 9 hole, hitting in the leadoff spot against White Sox lefty John Danks.

Buxton responded with three hits, including a leadoff double, for the first multi-hit game of his big-league career as the Twins routed Chicago 13-2.

“Just glad they’ve got faith in me to hit up in the leadoff spot,” Buxton said. “I just want to go up there and do what a leadoff hitter does and get on base for my teammates to drive me in.”

Batting ninth was not something Buxton was used to. A leadoff hitter for much of his career so far in the minors, Twins manager Paul Molitor started Buxton there last weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals as a way to get a hitter and speed guy in the nine spot before rolling it over to the top of the order.

“I just tried to picture myself as another leadoff hitter in the nine spot, just tried to grind out at-bats and get on base once again for my teammates to drive me in and get in scoring position,” Buxton said.

Buxton’s first week in the majors was disappointing from a production standpoint; he hit just .120 with no homers, no RBIs and just one extra-base hit.

But a pair of walks Saturday against the Chicago Cubs followed by a single and his first career stolen base on Sunday could be a signal that Buxton is adjusting to the bigs.

Molitor said Buxton’s slow start wasn’t a surprise to him.

“I haven’t seen many players who have been able to come up and insert themselves into the lineup and be as natural as people see over time,” Molitor said. “These guys are all a work in progress in terms of how they come up here and handle the strike zone.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-4, 4.67 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-3, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Byron Buxton had three hits, his first multi-hit game as a big leaguer. His double in the first inning was his first career two-base hit. Buxton has now reached base in six of his last 12 plate appearances, raising his batting average to .200.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The homer was his fourth of the season and second in the last six games. All four of Mauer’s home runs this season have either tied the score or given the Twins the lead. Mauer improved his career average against White Sox LHP John Danks to .381.

--SS Eduardo Nunez had two hits and scored two runs, including his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. Both home runs have come against the White Sox. Nunez’s homer was the first by the Twins’ No. 9 hitter this season and second from the shortstop position. Nunez has played in nine of the last 10 games, hitting .310 with five doubles, a triple and a homer during that span.

--DH Kennys Vargas had four hits and knocked in four runs. The four-hit game was the first of his career and established a career high. The four runs driven in were the most this season. All of Vargas’ five homers this season have come at Target Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just to have an outbreak like that, that was pretty cool. It felt good. Hopefully we can kind of maintain that. It’s hard to do that every night. You just have to ride that wave ‘till it ends.” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He is expected to miss just the minimum 15 days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Michael Tonkin

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Byron Buxton

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson