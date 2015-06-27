Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Meeting with reporters before the game, Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor said he wasn’t sure when right-hander Alex Meyer, summoned earlier in the day from Triple-A Rochester, would make his major league debut.

“I think you’re a little mindful of making a debut and making it as seamless as you can,” Molitor said. “We’re healthy after an off day and he’s got three guys ahead of him in terms of later in a game. He’s been stretched out in the bullpen, all the way to 60 pitches, so if I needed him in the fourth, fifth, sixth or even earlier if something happened to the starter. But you don’t want to bring him in with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth, then tell him to go out and strike out three people.”

Turns out, Meyer would get his chance faster than anyone, especially Molitor, had expected.

Starter Trevor May managed to retire just one of his first nine batters so Meyer was the first man out of the bullpen Friday, taking over with two on, two out and the Twins down, 6-0, in the first inning.

“It was what it was,” Meyer said. “Obviously, I was excited to be out there. The adrenaline was flowing. I got the first two out and felt good. Next inning, I struggled a little bit but it was a huge learning process for me. Obviously, if you leave one over the middle of the plate to guys here, it’s going to get hit.”

Meyer, one of Minnesota’s top prospects, had gotten off to a slow start this season but excelled since moving into a relief role on May 22.

He battled his control in eight starts and had a 7.09 ERA and 41-to-24 strikeout to walk ratio in 39 innings of work. But after moving to the bullpen, Meyer had struck out 20 and posted a 0.53 ERA, impressive enough to earn the 25-year-old his first major league call-up.

“Once I went to the bullpen, I simplified things,” Meyer said. “Stop giving (hitters) so much credit. Attack the hitters. I’d been trying to nibble both sides of the plate and hit corners. Just go at them. That’s the mind-set I’ve taken since Day 1. I just don’t want to change anything coming up here.”

Meyer was the Washington Nationals’ first-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft (23rd overall) but was shipped to the Twins during the 2013 season in part of the deal that brought outfielder Denard Span to Washington.

In parts of four minor league seasons, Meyer has a 24-19 record and 3.43 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-6, 3.35 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-9, 5.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May didn’t make it out of the first inning Friday, retiring just one batter while getting tagged for six runs on six hits and also committed an error. It was the shortest start of his career and shortest by a Twins pitcher since P.J. Walters failed to retire a batter on June 13, 2012 against the Phillies.

--RHP Alex Meyer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and made his major league debut Friday night, working 1 2/3 innings in a 10-4 loss to the Brewers. Meyer retired his first two batters but was charged with four runs on three hits -- including home runs by Aramis Ramirez and Scooter Gennett -- and a walk while striking out a pair.

--OF Byron Buxton was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a sprained left thumb. Manager Paul Molitor said the injury happened Tuesday when he was sliding on a stolen base attempt against the White Sox. Buxton is expected to miss at least a month.

--INF Danny Santana was recalled from Triple-A Rochester Friday and could be used in the outfield, manager Paul Molitor said. Santana played just one game in center with Rochester, but will take extra work at the position in case Molitor needs to use him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I was excited to be out there. The adrenaline was flowing. I got the first two out and felt good. Next inning, I struggled a little bit but it was a huge learning process for me. Obviously, if you leave one over the middle of the plate to guys here, it’s going to get hit.” -- RHP Alex Meyer, who made his major league debut Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 26. He is expected to miss at least a month.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session.

