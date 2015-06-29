Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ervin Santana’s return is getting closer by the day, but Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor still isn’t sure exactly where the right-hander will fit into his starting rotation.

“I think about it a lot, but I‘m not going to make [the decision] before I have to,” Molitor said Sunday morning before his team faced the Brewers at Miller Park.. “No one stands out; it’s not a no-brainer as far as what the solution would be.”

Santana signed a four-year, $55 million contract - the richest in franchise history - and slated to open the year as Minnesota’s No. 2 starter but he was slapped with an 80-game suspension after testing positive for stanozolol days before the season opener.

He was allowed to begin a minor league rehab assignment and has made two starts for Triple-A Rochester, winning both, while allowing four earned runs in 12 2/3 innings of work.

He’ll be joining a rotation that’s doing well of late; the Twins’ starters entered play Sunday with a combined 2.77 ERA over their last 10 games and are fourth in the American League this season with a 3.87 ERA.

Despite that, Molitor said he’s not likely to follow the New York Mets’ lead and employ a six-man rotation.

“I think that some teams are showing that it can potentially be effective,” Molitor said. “I think that’s pretty unlikely that we’ll go that direction, but it hasn’t been totally eliminated.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-4, 3.06 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 5-4, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Torii Hunter appeared in the 2,300th game of his career Sunday and celebrated by hitting his third home run in two games. He now has 203 as a member of the Twins, good for seventh place on the franchise’s all-time list.

--LHP Tommy Milone threw six scoreless innings Sunday, allowing only two hits and struck out seven but didn’t factor in the decision as the Twins lost at Milwaukee. Since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on June 3, Milone is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA with seven walks and 22 strikeouts.

--1B Joe Mauer singled and scored Sunday, improving his career numbers against the Brewers to .350 (78-for-223) with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Mauer is a .354 career hitter at Miller Park and is 16-for-38 in his last 10 games there.

--RHP Casey Fien allowed two, two-run home runs in the eighth inning Sunday and took the loss as Minnesota fell to the Brewers, 5-3. The home runs were the first given up by Fien since April 29, a span of 12 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tommy was solid. We had a little frustration at times with certain pitches, but I think that was going both ways. He put up a lot of zeroes for us and gave us a chance. It was looking good, but the Brewers have played us tough, winning four of six.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, of LHP Tommy Milone, who struck out seven and allowed a pair of hits over his six scoreless innings in the loss to the Brewers Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 26. He is expected to miss at least a month.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Alex Meyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Shane Robinson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario