Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- After scoring more than five runs per game in May, the Minnesota Twins produced approximately three runs per contest in June.

In an effort to spark the offense, manager Paul Molitor tweaked the batting order slightly for Monday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds by moving right fielder Torii Hunter to third in the order.

“You try to imagine him having more opportunities to drive in runs by doing that,” Molitor said, “so we’re just changing it up a little bit.”

It seemed to work, as the Twins produced seven runs and nine hits in an 11-7 loss to Cincinnati.

To get more experience at the top of the lineup, first baseman Joe Mauer batted second for just the fourth time this season and center fielder Eddie Rosario hit fifth. Rosario went 2-for-3 with a run, while Hunter went 1-for-4 with a double.

Hunter’s value to Minnesota this season is evident in his numbers.

When the Twins win, Hunter is batting .350 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs. In their losses, he is hitting just .159 with one homer.

Minnesota, which has scored two or fewer runs 23 times this season and was shutout six times, is trying to keep pace with the first-place Kansas City Royals in the American League Central.

“We’re just trying a different look,” Molitor said. “We talked about offense yesterday a little bit. We scored a couple late, scored a few the day before. I‘m just looking to kind of try to keep it fresh and different roles. Torii’s been swinging well.”

RECORD: 40-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 6-6, 4.20 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 5-5, 3.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Aaron Hicks will remain with Triple-A Rochester on a rehab assignment for a while longer. He has been out since June 13 with a right forearm strain. “After not playing for a while, I think we’d all agree that he needs to be there a little longer,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “How long? We haven’t determined that yet. We’ll just see how he does.” Hicks is batting .247 through 28 games for Minnesota this year.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco, on the disabled list since June 4 with a right ankle impingement, went to North Carolina on Monday to get a third opinion following another setback in his rehab. Nolasco, who hasn’t started since May 1, is 5-1 with a 5.51 ERA in seven starts this season.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey lasted just two-plus innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits to take the loss Monday as Minnesota fell 11-7 at Cincinnati. “Your goal is to attack, attack, attack,” Pelfrey said. “I got away from that. I got away from a lot of things that made me successful to date. I got my butt kicked.” It was his shortest outing since 2013.

--RF Torii Hunter was moved to third in the batting order Monday night to give him more RBI chances. He went 1-for-4 with a double and no RBIs in the Twins’ 11-7 loss at Cincinnati. “You try to imagine him having more opportunities to drive in runs by doing that,” manager Paul Molitor said, “so we’re just changing it up a little bit.” Hunter has hit safely in 11 of 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made a nice little rally there against (Reds RHP Mike) Leake, tried to make it interesting. The offense sputtered from there. It wasn’t much fun to watch.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins cut a 9-1 deficit to 9-7 before falling 11-7 to the Reds on Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. On June 29, he met with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Alex Meyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Shane Robinson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario