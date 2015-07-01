Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Phil Hughes’ confidence is peaking after a drop in velocity and a rough stretch of outings had him searching for answers.

On Tuesday night, Hughes allowed four runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and fanned four over 99 pitches in an 8-5 victory at Cincinnati.

“You always gain confidence when things are going right and you’re winning games,” Hughes said. “It’s high, for sure. I‘m throwing the ball better than I did the beginning of the year. I hope that continues.”

Twins manager Paul Molitor believes a drop in velocity caused right-hander Phil Hughes to temporarily lose confidence in his stuff.

”He’s been trying to find ways to get his arm strength to return,“ Molitor said. ”I think he feels stronger out there now. For a while there you could see the wheels turning in between pitches to try to get through it.

Entering Tuesday’s game, Hughes had allowed one earned run and pitched eight innings in each of his past two starts. He has five straight quality starts after having just four in his first 11 outings.

Molitor says Hughes has gotten back to what made him successful last season when he went 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 32 starts, his first campaign in the Twin Cities after being signed as a free-agent in December 2013.

“The last couple times out there he’s gone back to what he did last year ... use his four-seamer, back people off when you have to, cutter’s moving both sides of the plate. That curve ball’s gotten better too,” Molitor said.

Hughes also is mixing in his changeup, enough to keep hitters on their toes.

“He’s feeling better about what he’s doing out there. His body language is a lot better,” said Molitor.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-6, 4.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-5, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes allowed four runs (two earned) and seven hits on Tuesday. He walked one and struck out four over 99 pitches. Manager Paul Molitor has seen Hughes’ confidence improve with his results the past few starts. “The last couple times out there he’s gone back to what he did last year ... use his four-seamer, back people off when you have to, cutter’s moving both sides of the plate. That curve ball’s gotten better too,” Molitor said.

--RF Torii Hunter collected three hits on Tuesday night including a double and his 12th home run. “We put him in the two-hole today, just mixing things up day to day,” manager Paul Molitor said. “His bat seems fresh and quick. He’s rallying the troops.” The homer on Tuesday was his 204th as a Twin.

--1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday night. He is 7-for-20 during the streak. It helped that he was facing Cincinnati on Tuesday since he’s 6-for-17 with two doubles in five games in his career against the Reds.

--LF Shane Robinson was scratched from the starting lineup on Tuesday following a 2-hour, 11-minute rain delay. “He was struggling the closer we got to the game,” said manager Paul Molitor. “So we made some adjustments.” Danny Santana replaced Robinson and batted eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put him in the two-hole today, just mixing things up day to day. His bat seems fresh and quick. He’s rallying the troops.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on RF Torii Hunter, who had three hits in a win over the reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. On June 29, he met with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Alex Meyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Shane Robinson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario