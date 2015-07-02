Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- When it comes to fan voting for the All-Star Game starters, Minnesota manager Paul Molitor is relatively ambivalent -- even though the Twins’ American League Central Division rivals, the Kansas City Royals, were dominating the counts with the polls set to close.

The Royals had five players in the starting lineup in the updated results that were released on Monday. That was down from eight in the early going, a clear indication that a virtual version of ballot-box stuffing was taking place.

“Honestly, I’ve heard about in on the peripheral, but I haven’t paid a lot of attention to it,” the first-year Twins’ manager said. “I think that (Major League Baseball) is constantly trying to find a way to make the system better. There are more votes now than there’s ever been, and there are ways for people to manipulate the system in how they want to go about supporting their players. If they have a system in place, they have to be prepared to live with it.”

Molitor was aware that the system could cost some deserving Twins -- such as second baseman Brian Dozier -- a spot on the team, but he also knows that’s nothing new. Deserving players probably were left off the teams that played in the first All-Star Game back in 1933.

“I know what he’s meant to this team and I know what kind of year he’s having,” said Molitor, a seven-time All-Star and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. “I also know that it’s challenging for the people who have to make those decisions that shape that roster. There are a lot of components that are involved. It’s not always fair. Every year, somebody gets left off who deserves to be there and somebody makes it who shouldn’t have. He’s been an All-Star for us.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 5-6, 3.30 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 7-3, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Shane Robinson, scratched from Tuesday’s starting lineup with a stomach ailment, returned to the lineup on Wednesday, only to leave the game in the middle of the sixth with a left elbow contusion after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch in the fifth inning. Robinson was hit by a pitch for the first time in his career, which spans 317 games.

--1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga after Wednesday’s game. Vargas went 1-for-3 in the game and has hit .245 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in over 47 games with Minnesota this season.

--2B Brian Dozier’s sixth-inning leadoff double on Wednesday was his 25th of the season. His single-season career high is 33, which he’s reached each of the last two seasons.

--3B Trevor Plouffe extended his modest hitting streak to four games with a second-inning single. Plouffe has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games and 17 of his last 21, and multiple hits in five of those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the overlying theme for me today -- just kept telling myself, and sometimes I’d say it out loud, ‘You’re one pitch away, one pitch away.’ I just tried to do that as well as I could.” -- Twins RHP Trevor May, after losing to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. In late June, he was due to meet with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Alex Meyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Shane Robinson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario