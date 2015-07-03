Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Minnesota Twins promoted prospect Miguel Sano from Double-A Chattanooga and he made his debut as the designated hitter Thursday night.

Sano, 22, was a Southern League All-Star pick and hit .315 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs since May 1. In 66 games, he hit .274 with 18 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 66 games.

Sano was primarily a third baseman for the Lookouts, but manager Paul Molitor said he would be utilized mostly as the DH and Terry Plouffee would remain as the regular third baseman.

Molitor said in addition to third, Sano would take ground balls at first base and do some work in left field during pregame drills.

The Twins are hopeful Sano can add some punch to the lineup. In 445 games in the minors, Sano had a .564 slugging percentage with 105 home runs and 339 RBIs.

“This is the opportunity I wanted my whole life,” Sano said. “I (will) try to stay here my whole career and never get sent down. This is a great day, you know. My goal is try to help the team win tonight.”

Said Molitor, “He is where he wants to be, but now is where you put your foot on the pedal and you go even harder. I think he gets that.”

Sano had a 9 a.m. flight out of Chattanooga, made a connection through Atlanta and arrived at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City.

“Whatever they put me to do, I do,” Sano said.

Sano said he tries to compete with the pitcher.

“They throw me a bad breaking ball, I let it go,” he said. “The good ball in the zone, that’s what I hit.”

In his debut, Sano went 1-for-4 with an infield single in the ninth, which lead to the Twins’ second run in a 2-0 victory over the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 4-1, 3.19) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 6-5, 5.68)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson, a Missouri alumnus, limited the Royals to four singles, two of them bunts, in eight scoreless innings. He is 5-2 with a 2.20 ERA in his career against Kansas City.

--1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga after IF-DH Miguel Sano was promoted. Vargas hit .245 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 47 games with the Twins. Vargas hit .241 with two homers and five RBIs in 18 games after being recalled June 8 from Triple-A Rochester.

--RHP Ervin Santana will make his Twins debut Sunday, starting against the Royals. Santana began the season with an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the performance enhancing drug Stanozolol. He was 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Rochester.

--OF Shane Robinson was not in the lineup Thursday with a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. Manager Paul Molitor said Robinson was restricted to pinch running and defense, but was unable to swing the bat. Robinson scored a spare run in the ninth as a pinch runner.

--DH Miguel Sano, who was the Twins’ No. 2 rated prospect and No. 9 overall by MLB.com, was promoted from Double-A Chattanooga. The Twins signed Sano, a 22-year-old Dominican, when he was 16 in 2005. Sano went 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

--LHP Tommy Milone, who starts Friday, pitched six scoreless innings and yielded just two hits in his previous start at Milwaukee. He is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Boy, was he great.” -- Twins pitching coach Neil Allen, on RHP Kyle Gibson’s performance in a win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left elbow contusion) did not play July 2 after being hit by a pitch July 1.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. In late June, he was due to meet with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Alex Meyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Danny Santana

DH/INF Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Shane Robinson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario