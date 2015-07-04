Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-5, 3.81 ERA) at Royals (RHP Joe Blanton, 2-1, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey, who starts Saturday, is coming off one of his worst career outings, allowing eight runs on hits in two innings in an 11-7 loss at Cincinnati. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in three career starts at Kauffman Stadium.

--LF Shane Robinson was placed on the family emergency list Thursday for the second time this season. Robinson’s daughter, Harper, who is eight months old, is experiencing complications after multiple esophagus surgeries. An emergency situation surfaced Thursday.

--OF Aaron Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Rochester from a rehab assignment and started in center. Hicks, who was on the disabled list with a right forearm strain, had back-to-back three-hit games with Rochester to hike his average to .304. Hicks went 0-for-3 against the Royals, but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

--LHP Tommy Milone had his fifth straight quality start, but had to settle for a no-decision. He limited the Royals to one run on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. He has a 1.69 ERA in his past five starts.

--DH Miguel Sano logged three major league firsts for him. His fifth-inning double was his first extra-base hit. He also scored that inning, his first run in the majors. He drove in a run in the second, his first RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched great. He moved the ball around and hit his spots. He didn’t make any mistakes. Guys like Tommy who have been around for a while make pitches when it matters. He makes good pitches in good spots.” -- C Kurt Suzuki, of LHP Tommy Milone, who had to settle for a no-decision against the Royals Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26. He was recalled from DL July 3.

--OF Shane Robinson (left elbow contusion) was hit by a pitch July 1, and he did not play July 2. He was placed on family emergency leave list July 3.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. In late June, he was due to meet with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Alex Meyer

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

CF Shane Robinson (family emergency list)