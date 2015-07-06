Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Twins center fielder Torii Hunter had seen this before when he and right-hander Ervin Santana were teammates with the Angels.

Santana made a notable Twins debut Sunday, holding the Royals to three hits and two runs over eight innings, but came away with a no-decision. The Twins lost 2-1 as the Royals scored the winning run in the ninth after Santana left.

”Magic was impressive, his slider, his fastball I think I saw 96 today,“ Hunter said. ”It looked like Santana of old. I’ve been behind him in no-hitters and close no-hitters.

“I had a chance to sit front row in center field with him for years and see him pitch like that.”

Santana’s slider was nasty as he struck out eight.

“Slider was working when I need it to,” Santana said.

He called it a “good” outing with one mistake, a fifth-inning home run to Alex Gordon.

“It was a bad pitch, up in the middle and then he hit it just out in front,” Santana said.

Santana was suspended for the first 80 games after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.

“A lot of things to be really encouraged about,” manager Paul Molitor said of Santana’s performance, mentioning an economical pitch count, his fastball velocity with “a little extra gear when he needed it” and a sharp biting slider.

He made three minor league starts before facing the Royals, a team he pitched for in 2013. Eight innings and 93 pitches were sufficient for Molitor.

“Probably not too prudent to push him too far,” Molitor said. “Pitch count wise, he probably could have gone a little longer, but I didn’t think it was a smart move.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 4-4, 2.84 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 7-6, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Glen Perkins may lead the world with 27 saves in 27 chances, but he remains anonymous in Kansas City. When he entered the game Saturday, the Royals ran the picture of Giants LHP Javier Lopez next to Perkins’ name on the scoreboard. Perkins tweeted out a picture of the Kauffman Stadium boo-boo. “For future reference, this picture ain’t me,” Perkins wrote. He has 13 career saves against the Royals, including eight in Kansas City. The Royals hitters know who he is.

--OF Shane Robinson’s eight-month-old daughter Harper had successful esophagus surgery in Boston, manager Paul Molitor said Sunday. It remains uncertain when Robinson, who is on the family emergency list, will rejoin the team.

--RHP Ryan Pressly had an MRI of his pitching shoulder Sunday, and could be bound for the disabled list Monday. “He’s got a strain in his lat,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We’ll probably make a decision about the DL tomorrow.” Pressly left the game Saturday with the injury.

--RHP Phil Hughes will start the homestand opener Monday against the Orioles. Hughes defeated the Reds in his previous start, allowing four runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He compiled a 3.76 ERA in six June starts. Hughes won both of his starts last year against Baltimore, yielding just two earned runs in 14 1/3 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched great. He moved the ball around and hit his spots. He didn’t make any mistakes. Guys like Tommy who have been around for a while make pitches when it matters. He makes good pitches in good spots.” -- C Kurt Suzuki, of LHP Tommy Milone, who had to settle for a no-decision against the Royals Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) might be placed on disabled list July 6.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He took batting practice without issue June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on June 26. He was recalled from DL July 3.

--OF Shane Robinson (left elbow contusion) was hit by a pitch July 1, and he did not play July 2. He was placed on family emergency leave list July 3.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. In late June, he was due to meet with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brian Duensing

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

CF Shane Robinson (family emergency list)