Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s been a season of prospect call-ups all around Major League Baseball.

It’s been no different for the Minnesota Twins, who have called up each of their top-3 prospects, according to MLB.com, so far this season.

Last week, it was third-base prospect Miguel Sano getting the call. He debuted over the weekend in Kansas City and made his debut at Target Field on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, batting fifth as the designated hitter.

“I‘m happy. I‘m really happy,” Sano said. “This is one of the things the more I love in my life; be here in the big leagues.”

Sano went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks on Monday in a 4-2 win, raising his average to .412 with a pair of RBIs through his first five games as a big-leaguer. Sano has at least one hit in all five of those games.

Even some of his outs have been hit hard. Twice he’s scorched a ball within a foot or two of his first major league homer.

Sano is considered by most to be one of the preeminent power bats in all of baseball, on the same level as Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers, two other players who have made their major league debuts in 2015.

Where those two are ahead of Sano is with the glove.

With Trevor Plouffe anchored in as the Twins third baseman for the foreseeable future, Twins manager Paul Molitor has been tinkering with different ways to keep Sano’s powerful bat in the lineup.

Through five games, Sano has been the designated hitter in every game. But on days where Molitor wants to keep the bats of veterans like Torii Hunter or Joe Mauer in the lineup, without having them play in the field, it would behoove the Twins to find a spot for Sano to play.

That’s why the club has been working with Sano at first base and even some in the outfield.

“He’s more gifted athletically than people think,” Molitor said. “Everyone sees a big body. But we’ve seen him run the bases a couple of times and he’s the same way defensively; he’s athletic.”

But with the Twins in contention; they began the series with the Orioles tied with Baltimore for the second wild card spot in the American League. That means a vast majority of Sano’s at-bats will come as a designated hitter, making his pre-game work habits even more important.

“He needs the repetition right now, especially with him DHing,” Molitor said. “We’re trying to find ways to expand his defensive possibilities right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-0, 3.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 6-6, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Pressly was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right lat strain sustained on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Pressly is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 27 appearances this season.

--OF Shane Robinson was reinstated from the Family Emergency List. Robinson is hitting .250 with 12 RBIs in 50 games.

--LHP Glen Perkins was selected as the club’s lone representative for next week’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati. It’s the third consecutive all-star selection for Perkins, who earned the save in last year’s game played at Target Field. Perkins is 0-1 with a 1.31 ERA and a league-leading 27 saves.

--2B Brian Dozier was selected as one of the five finalists for the Final Vote for the last spot on the American League All-Star team. Dozier, who has never played in an All-Star Game, took part in the Home Run Derby prior to last year’s game. Dozier is hitting .260 with 17 homers and 42 RBIs this season, and leads all A.L. players in runs scored and extra-base hits.

--LHP Aaron Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game. Thompson is 1-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 41 appearances this season. His 41 games is the most in the American League.

--LHP Ryan O‘Rourke had his contract selected by the club. O‘Rourke, a 13th-round pick by the Twins in the 2010 draft, has never pitched in the majors. He is 0-0 with a 5.93 ERA in 20 appearances with Triple-A Rochester this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been the best second baseman in baseball for the last year and a half. So he deserves it.” -- LHP Glen Perkins, on 2B Brian Dozier’s bid for a spot on the A.L. All-Star team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He was hurt July 4.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. In late June, he was due to meet with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

LHP Aaron Thompson

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks*

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson