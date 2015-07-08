Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The #VoteDozier campaign invaded Target Field this week as the Minnesota Twins play their final games before next week’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati.

Named one of the five players in the Final Vote campaign for the final spot on the American League All-Star team, the Twins are doing everything they can to get second baseman Brian Dozier to his first career All-Star Game.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Dozier’s teammates each wore white t-shirts with the picture of a bulldozer and the '#VoteDozier’ mantra printed on them. Only two players were on the field without the shirts; Dozier and right-handed pitcher Phil Hughes. Hughes made up for it by wearing a pair of #VoteDozier pins on his hat.

The Twins painted #VoteDozier on the field behind home plate as well as behind the pitcher’s mound, so even the fans at home are reminded. They even went so far as to bring in an actual bulldozer, parking it right in front of the main gate to the stadium.

The Twins also replaced all mentions of Brian Dozier with #VoteDozier, including on the videoboards during his at-bats. They also hung a large white banner with the motto ‘No Bull, #VoteDozier’ down the left field line.

One of most easy-going guys in the Twins clubhouse, Dozier said he’s taking all the attention in stride.

“It’s a great thing for the Twins to do some stuff on the side to keep the fans involved and make a little fun out of it this week,” Dozier said.

While one won’t see Dozier do any politicking on his own behalf for a spot in Cincinnati next week, teammate Glen Perkins -- the only Twin selected for the game on Monday -- said his teammate is more than deserving.

“He’s been the best second baseman in baseball for the last year and a half,” Perkins said on Monday. “He deserves it.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-4, 2.96 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 4-1, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Herrmann was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Herrmann is hitting .156 with one homer and eight RBIs in 25 games backing up Kurt Suzuki this season.

--C Eric Fryer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take C Chris Herrmann’s spot on the roster. Fryer hit .213 with a homer in 28 games with the Twins last season and is a career .246 hitter in 50 big-league games with Minnesota and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fryer is hitting .299 with a homer in 51 games with Rochester this season.

--DH Miguel Sano had two hits on Tuesday, including his first major league home run in the first inning. Sano has hit safely in all six of his games since being recalled from Double-A Chattanooga on July 1. He is hitting .450 and has three multi-hit games in that span. “He continues to impress in the way he goes about his business,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Because of Torii (Hunter) being out today, we had him hitting cleanup. It didn’t seem to faze him. He got off to a good start in that role.”

--RHP Kyle Gibson won his seventh game, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. He maintained his season ERA of 3.04. Gibson has a quality start in each of his last five outings and has a win in each of his last three starts. “It’s a whole lot easier when the offense does what they did tonight and put up eight runs,” Gibson said. “The three in the first was big and really allows me to go out there and relax a little bit and go out there and battle and find it. Physically, definitely wasn’t my best but the defense played great and the offensive gave me enough wiggle room.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know when I hit the ball the ball hard. I know when it’s gone.” --Twins 3B/DH Miguel Sano, after sparking a win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. In late June, he was due to meet with a specialist to get a third opinion on treatment.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson