Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Minnesota Twins wrapping up the first half of the season in a pennant race, the club began to make subtle changes to parts of its roster that have been so far ineffective.

Another one of those changes came following Tuesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles when the Twins optioned backup catcher Chris Herrmann to Triple-A Rochester in exchange for Eric Fryer.

While swapping Herrmann with Fryer isn’t likely to make or break the Twins playoff hopes, Herrmann’s .156 batting average has been difficult to put in the lineup in place of veteran Kurt Suzuki, who struggled in his own right after an All-Star campaign a year ago.

Fryer hasn’t been a prolific hitter in the bigs either; he entered play on Wednesday with a .246 career average in the majors in limited time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Twins. But he was hitting .299 in the minors this season, a result of increased work with the bat.

“I’ve just had a simple approach this year,” Fryer said. “I think last year, I just overswung a little bit. I’ve been trying to focus on swinging at good pitches.”

Fryer got the start on Wednesday and reached base three times with a single, a walk and a two-run double in the seventh inning in a 5-3 win.

“It lets guys know that you have to keep the edge,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The team isn’t afraid to do things.”

A move that could make more of a difference is the one made on Monday, when the Twins swapped left-handed relievers; sending Aaron Thompson back to Rochester and calling up Ryan O‘Rourke.

O‘Rourke’s overall numbers in the minors aren’t pretty, but he’s been devastating against left-handed batters, holding southpaws to a .172 average in Rochester this season.

The Twins aren’t keen on pigeon-holing guys as lefty specialists, but O‘Rourke could be the rare exception.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the roster,” Molitor said. “We’ve made a couple of subtle moves here over the last couple of days. You’re just trying to do the little things that might improve your chances from day-to-day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 8-2, 2.54 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-5, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone allowed one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five and improved to 5-1 this season. Milone has now allowed two runs or less in all six of his starts since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on June 3.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two stolen bases. Dozier leads all second basemen with 18 homers and 43 RBIs this season and leads the American League with 47 extra-base hits.

--1B/DH Joe Mauer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was the first time this season the Twins hit back-to-back homers. For Mauer, the homer was his sixth of the season in his 84th game. He hit four home runs all of last season (120 games).

--3B/1B Trevor Plouffe had two hits, including a double and reached base three times. It was the eighth time this season Plouffe reached safely on three occasions. Plouffe raised his career average against Baltimore to .322 in 25 games.

--3B Miguel Sano went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks. Sano has hit safely in all seven of his major league games and is hitting .455 over that span. He is the fourth Twins rookie since 1961 to have a seven-game hitting streak to begin his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had been filling me up with breaking balls pretty much all day. (Orioles pitcher Bud Norris) shook once; I guess he was feeling good about his fastball but he left it up in the zone right over the middle.” --Twins 2B Brian Dozier on his sixth-inning home run that gave the Twins the lead on Wednesday vs. Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. He will undergo surgery July 13 to remove a bone fragment. It is uncertain if he will be able to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson