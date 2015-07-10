Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- As they did the day before against the Baltimore Orioles, the Minnesota Twins were stranding runners in scoring position all over the place on Thursday night.

Against normally stingy Detroit Tigers left-hander David Price, the Twins mounted serious threats in the first, second and fourth innings, getting the first two men on base in each of the first two frames.

Each time, Price worked out of trouble.

Minnesota finally capitalized with a pair of unearned runs off Price in the fifth inning, but that was it in a game the Twins lost 4-2.

Afterward, all Twins manager Paul Molitor could do was think about missed opportunities to not only get to Price in the early going but perhaps knock him out.

“He showed us he had that extra gear when we had a couple of opportunities early,” Molitor said. “Kind of like yesterday, we didn’t take advantage, and you wonder if that’s going to cost you in the long run.”

Instead of getting into Detroit’s vulnerable bullpen early in the game -- in the first game of a crucial four-game series -- the Twins let Price stick around. Price retired the final 10 men he faced and had perhaps the strongest inning of his 117-pitch performance in the eighth, coaxing a strikeout and a pair of infield popouts.

The Tigers improved to 15-3 in games in which Price has started this season. His numbers against the American League Central are even more ridiculous: 7-0 with a 1.63 ERA over 82 2/3 innings in 2015. Price has won six of his past seven outings against the Twins, posting a 1.87 ERA over that span.

A lot of that history could have been altered had the Twins taken advantage of Price early in the game.

“That’s why he is who he is,” said Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who allowed four runs in 7 2/3 innings in the loss. “He was obviously better today, and they won.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-2, 6.75 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 0-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed four runs on eight hits and walked none while striking out four over 7 2/3 innings against Detroit. It was Pelfrey’s longest outing since he went eight innings on June 18. In eight starts at home this season, Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 52 2/3 innings. The start was the 200th of Pelfrey’s career, 51 of which have come in a Twins uniform.

--2B Brian Dozier scored his 65th run of the season, tying him with Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson for first in the majors. Dozier is in second place in the American League’s Final Vote campaign, behind only Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas. Voting ends Friday afternoon.

--RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The RBI was the 758th of Hunter’s Twins career, tying him for sixth on the team’s all-time list.

--3B Miguel Sano went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. It was the first time in Sano’s brief big-league career (eight games) he did not have at least one hit. Sano entered the game with six strikeouts in his first seven contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not hard to be better than the last couple of starts I had been. Frustrating night that I didn’t come through, and it cost us the game.” -- RHP Mike Pelfrey, after the Twins’ 4-2 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. He will undergo surgery July 13 to remove a bone fragment. It is uncertain if he will be able to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson