Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the end, the admirable efforts of the Minnesota Twins were just not enough for second baseman Brian Dozier.

One of five candidates in the American League’s Final Vote campaign for the final spot on the All-Star team, Dozier came up just short on Friday, finishing in second place behind Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Dozier, not one for the spotlight, said he’s happy the #VoteDozier campaign is over, but said he’s been shocked by the outpouring of support over the last few days.

“The Twins did an amazing job of campaigning. Big thanks to the fans, all that they did. The online voting, I saw hundreds of banners,” Dozier said. “My Twitter feed today, I don’t know how it didn’t crash already. The support this past week that I felt I received was very humbling, very cool.”

Dozier said he was more focused on the effort of others to get him to Cincinnati for next week’s Midsummer Classic, rather than not actually winning the vote. Instead, Dozier said he and his wife will head up north to their cabin two hours north of Minneapolis for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Not a bad consolation prize for Dozier, an avid outdoorsman and one of the club’s best all-around good guys.

“I wouldn’t say it’s disappointing,” Dozier said. “I feel very blessed and honored to even make it this far. It is what it is, the voting and that stuff,” Dozier said. “But it was really good to see all the support around, not only in the Twin Cities, but in Minnesota and around the country really.”

Despite a resume that probably should have earned him his first All-Star appearance, Dozier said he couldn’t argue with the fan’s vote. That resume was bolstered on Friday, when Dozier hit a three-run, walk-off homer, capping a seven-run ninth inning in an 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

It was the second walk-off shot in three days for Dozier, who is only four homers shy of his career high of 23.

In hitting another walk-off blast, he became the first player in Twins history (1961) to hit two walk-off blasts in the same week.

Still, Dozier said the fans could do no wrong no matter who they chose for the Final Vote.

“Moustakas is a heck of a player and he’s had a great first half. He’s very deserving, I feel like everybody in the running was,” Dozier said. “Their fan base is obviously coming alive and campaigning just as hard as we were. We hung in right there with them.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-5, 4.18 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 7-6, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings in his home debut with the Twins on Friday. It was the fewest innings Santana has pitched in a game since September of 2013.

--2B Brian Dozier hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, capping a seven-run come-from-behind win. For Dozier, it was his second walk-off blast in three days, making him the first player in Twins history to hit two walk-off homers in the same week. He is the first player in franchise history since Roy Sievers did it in 1958, when the club was the Washington Senators.

--DH Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a walk. Sano has hit safely in eight of his nine games with the Twins since being recalled on July 3. He has reached base safely in 19 of his 36 plate appearances over that span, an on-base percentage of .528.

--RHP J.R. Graham threw three innings of scoreless relief on Friday. It was the fourth time this season Graham has pitched three scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Five of Graham’s last six appearances have been scoreless, and he has a 0.79 ERA over that span (11 1/3 innings pitched).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t see that happening too much. I’ve been a part of several (comebacks), but this was impressive.” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He will be out until at least late July.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He threw 20 pitches off a mound June 11. He struggled with his ankle during a June 14 bullpen session. He will undergo surgery July 13 to remove a bone fragment. It is uncertain if he will be able to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson