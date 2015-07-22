Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. --Twins infielder Miguel Sano received the ultimate compliment -- or curse -- from teammate Torii Hunter recently, when Hunter said Cano reminded him of his former teammate in Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera.

“A little,” Hunter said.

Sano was called up July 2 and was off to a fast start before a freak injury forced him out of the last two games. Sano stepped on a baseball during batting practice Saturday in Oakland and twisted his right ankle.

Sano did some running in the outfield Tuesday afternoon and took some swings in the batting cage, but manager Paul Molitor said Sano’s live batting practice “didn’t go quite as well,” and decided not to put him in the lineup.

“The good news is there’s been a lot of improvement over the last 48 hours,” Molitor said.

Sano, 22, has started 13 games since his call-up, 12 as the DH and one at third base. He’s hit mostly in the cleanup spot (eight times) and overall is hitting .326 despite going hitless in his last nine at-bats. He has two homers and nine RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-6, 4.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-7, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Wednesday against the Angels. Palfrey is coming off a loss in his last start after giving up four runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Tigers. He is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four career starts against the Angels.

--DH/INF Miguel Sano was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row because of a sore right ankle, an injury suffered Saturday in Oakland when he stepped on a baseball during batting practice. Sano, who is hitting .326 with two homers and nine RBIs in 13 games since being called up July 2, hopes to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

--1B Joe Mauer had one of the Twins’ two hits against the Angels on Tuesday, which is not a surprise considering his career-long success against them. In 66 career games against the Angels, Mauer is hitting .354 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. The only team he’s hit better against is Tampa Bay (.371).

--RHP Kyle Gibson was roughed up for six runs on 10 hits and one walk in five-plus innings Tuesday against the Angels. But Twins manager Paul Molitor wasn’t discouraged by Gibson’s performance. “Gibby pitched OK, he battled through what probably wasn’t his best stuff,” he said. “We didn’t make enough plays. We’re playing a hot team and when you don’t make plays, and give them extra opportunities they certainly can capitalize on it, and they did that all night long.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re a team over there that has a lot of ways that they compete.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Miguel Sano (sprained right ankle) was injured July 18, and did not play July 19-21. He is expected to miss no more than five days.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson