Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Twins weren’t really expected to challenge the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers for the American League Central title this year, but then May happened.

Minnesota went 20-7 in May and moved into first place for the first time May 27. They were still in first place as late as June 8, but since have fallen into second behind the Royals.

They were 4 1/2 games out at the All-Star break but have struggled since, losing four of five, including a 5-2 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. However, with first-year manager Paul Molitor providing a steady and measured influence, the Twins say they believe they can stick around in the race.

“We’re still really confident,” starting pitcher Kyle Gibson said. “We have a really good team in here.”

The Twins’ offense has hit a bump in the road, scoring 10 runs in five games since the break, and that includes five runs in the first game back.

“We haven’t had the bats going since the first game coming out of the break,” Molitor said, “and we got a lot of runs on two swings in that particular game. So we’ve struggled offensively.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-44

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-0, 2.66 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-6, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Sano was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle. He went 0-for-3 with two walks.

--RHP Ervin Santana will start Thursday against the Angels. He will be making his fourth start of the season since being activated July 5 after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. In his only career start against the Angels, his team from 2005-12, he gave up five runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings and got the loss.

--LHP Glen Perkins is looking to start a new streak after blowing a save chance for the first time this season Saturday at Oakland. Perkins was successful in converting his first 28 save opportunities of the year.

--1B Joe Mauer needs one RBI for 733 in his career, which would tie him with Rod Carew for eighth place on the Twins’ all-time list. He also needs three extra-base hits to tie Carew for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey gave up four runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk in six innings, getting the loss in a 5-2 setback to the Angels on Wednesday. He was got a bad back in the third inning when a potential double-play ball was instead an error by SS Danny Santana, resulting in two unearned runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re trying to find a way to play a little bit better than we have the last four or five days. We’ve just got to keep playing.” -- Manager Paul Molitor, after the Twins dropped their fourth game in a row, falling 5-2 to the Angels on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Miguel Sano (sprained right ankle) was injured July 18, and he did not play July 19-21. He was back in the lineup July 22.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson