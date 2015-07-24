Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Twins did not need to make a trade to invigorate their pitching staff this month.

Right-hander Ervin Santana won his second successive game while extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 16 on Thursday with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Since returning July 5 from an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, Santana compiled a 2-0 record with a 2.60 ERA, the best among the Twins’ starters. In four starts spanning 27 2/3 innings, Santana has conceded just 20 hits and seven walks while striking out 21.

“Three out of his four starts were outstanding,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. “It’s a nice lift to get a talented guy like that with his make-up and his personality to come back to your club.”

Against the Angels on Thursday, Santana conceded only four hits and a hit batter while striking out seven as he won his 300th career start.

The right-hander also generated 12 consecutive outs between the second and sixth innings, retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced and expressed particular satisfaction with defeating his old team, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career.

“It means a lot,” the 32-year old said with a smile. “It means I’ve still got it, so that’s good.”

Santana succinctly stated the reasons for his recent success: “Throw a lot of strikes, keep the ball down, put hitters away when I have the chance,” he said.

That success reflects the foundation Santana built with his teammates during spring training.

“I think his transition back, given the circumstances, went fairly smoothly,” Molitor said. “He’s been able to turn the page. A lot of it has to do with the way he handled himself this spring and the relationships that he was at least able to begin to make.”

One of those was with Molitor, the Hall of Famer in his first season as the Twins’ manager.

“I was able to communicate with him a fair amount while he was gone,” Molitor said. “It was all about his anxiousness to get back here and to help us continue to win.”

In less than three weeks, Santana has converted that anxiousness into action.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-6, 3.77 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 8-6, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana won his 300th career start by beating the team that brought him to the major leagues Thursday. Santana, who spent his first eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, pitched eight shutout innings to earn a 3-0 win. The right-hander conceded only four hits and a hit batter while striking out seven. Santana also generated 12 consecutive outs between the second and sixth innings, and retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced.

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run home run Thursday to give the Twins a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Plouffe propelled a breaking pitch into the Twins’ bullpen in left field for his 13th homer of the season, one less than his total in each of the past two years. Plouffe finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. In his last 15 games, Plouffe is batting .281 (16-for-57) with five doubles, a triple and three home runs.

--1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to six games Thursday. Mauer doubled down the left-field line in the fourth inning and scored on 3B Trevor Plouffe’s three-run home run in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Mauer finished 1-for-4 and struck out once. In his past 16 road games, Mauer is batting .397 (23-for-58) with five extra-base hits and five RBIs.

--C Kurt Suzuki broke an 0-for-14 slump Thursday. Suzuki hit a single under the glove of Los Angeles Angels SS Erick Aybar in the fifth inning of a 3-0 win. Suzuki finished 1-for-2 with a walk, and raised his average to .227.

--LHP Glen Perkins moved into third place on the Twins’ all-time saves list Thursday. Perkins pitched a perfect ninth inning in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels for his 29th save of the season and the 117th of his career. Perkins passed Eddie Guardado, the Twins’ bullpen coach, in career saves for the club.

--RHP Phil Hughes will make his team-leading 20th start of the season as he seeks his fifth consecutive win Friday night when he faces the New York Yankees, his former teammates. After losing his first four decisions of the season, Hughes has gone 8-2 since May 4. The Yankees selected Hughes in the first round of the June 2004 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got the big hit but he’s the reason we won.” -- Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe, on RHP Ervin Santana, who conceded just four hits and a hit batter over eight shutout innings. Plouffe’s three-run home run provided all the offense in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson