Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the New York Yankees in town and his own club in the thick of the American League wild card chase, you have to forgive Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe if his thoughts are elsewhere this weekend.

Plouffe, 29, and his wife Olivia are about to have their first child. Their son, whom the couple plans to name Theodore, is due on Saturday, although Plouffe said the baby could come at any moment.

“We’re preparing as much as we can,” Plouffe said. “It’s just a waiting game. It’s a little nerve-wracking, but it’s exciting.”

Plouffe said it was a relief to return home without his son being born yet. After the All-Star break, the Twins hit the road for a six-games-in-seven-days stretch in Oakland and Anaheim.

With his cell phone in the hands of Mike Herman, the club’s Director of Team Travel, Plouffe said he will leave the park immediately if the call comes during a game.

Being back in the Twin Cities, only a short car ride would follow. Had the baby come with the club on the road, it would have been a race against time to get home in time.

“Luckily we’re here now, so it won’t be as drastic like if we were in Anaheim,” Plouffe said. “It’s a lot better.”

Plouffe will not be in jeopardy of being on the road again before the baby comes. The Twins opened a nine-game homestand on Friday with a 10-1 win over the Yankees; a game that saw Plouffe get three hits and finish a triple short of the cycle. If his child doesn’t arrive naturally before then, Plouffe said doctors will induce labor on Wednesday.

“We’re ready to go; this homestand, it’s happening,” Plouffe said.

“It’s exciting; to think that my wife and I could bring another human into the world, is surreal. I just hope to have as much of an impact on his life as my dad had on mine.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-8, 5.25 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 5-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Byron Buxton began taking dry swings and swinging a bat underwater as he recovers from a strained thumb. Buxton could take batting practice this weekend.

--DH Miguel Sano hit his third home run of the year in the first inning, a two-run shot over the center field fence. Sano has now reached base safely in 12 of his 14 games in the majors since being called up on July 3.

--RF Torii Hunter had two hits, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. The homer gave him 207 in a Twins uniform, tying him with Hall-of-Famer Kirby Puckett for sixth on the club’s all-time list.

--1B Joe Mauer doubled in the seventh inning. It was the 329th two-base hit of Mauer’s career, tying him with Tony Oliva for second on the Twins all-time list. Mauer is now one extra-base hit shy of Rod Carew for eighth in team history in that category.

--RHP Phil Hughes pitches seven innings of shutout ball, scattering seven hits and walking none while striking out three. Hughes has won his last five decisions and dropped his ERA to 3.93 this season. For Hughes, who won 16 games a year ago and finished with an ERA of 3.52, it’s the first time this season he completed a start with his ERA under 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As far as swinging the bat, it’s a little bit different than what I would have imagined 30 years ago, he did some swinging underwater today.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on OF Byron Buxton’s rehab.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson