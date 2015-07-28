Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Torii Hunter first came up in the Minnesota Twins’ system as a teenager from Pine Bluff, Ark., Kirby Puckett was there to mentor him.

Puckett’s last season with the Twins was in 1995, and Hunter didn’t debut until 1997, so their big league careers never overlapped. But Puckett took the young Hunter under his wing in spring training for several years, and Hunter continued to look up to Puckett.

That friendship -- and the untimely death of Puckett in 2006 at the age of 45 -- made for a bittersweet moment for Hunter on Saturday. His three-run home run in the third inning of Saturday’s 8-5 loss moved Hunter past Puckett on the Twins’ all-time home run list. Hunter’s 208 home runs are good for sixth most in team history, one spot ahead of Puckett.

“It’s an honor. This is somebody I really looked up to,” Hunter said of Puckett. “I really appreciated the help that he’s given me. I really miss him. God rest his soul. I know he’s up in heaven just looking down and saying, hey, if there’s anybody, hopefully it was me.”

Making the moment even more special for Hunter was the fact that Puckett’s son, Kirby Jr., was at Target Field to witness it. The younger Puckett, who is a college student in Minneapolis, has gotten to know Hunter well over the years and was glad it was Hunter to surpass his late father.

“I wouldn’t rather have anybody else do it besides Torii,” Puckett Jr. said. “Since he’s been to the Twins, (Saturday) was the first time I’ve actually seen him. It’s always nice to see him. The last time I saw him was when he played for the Angels and he came back here.”

Puckett’s 207 career home runs came in 12 seasons with the Twins. Hunter began his career in Minnesota and has since returned after five years with the Angels and two with the Tigers. The 2015 season marks Hunter’s 12th year with the Twins.

Puckett Jr. caught up with Hunter after Saturday’s game and the two posed for a picture. The younger Puckett wore his dad’s No. 34 jersey as he hung out with the player his father once mentored. Despite recently turning 40 years old, Hunter’s 16 home runs rank second on the Twins this year.

That doesn’t come at a surprise at all to Puckett Jr.

“I know Torii. He has the ability to do anything he wants to do,” Puckett Jr. said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 6-4, 4.59 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-7, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer singled in the first inning of Sunday’s game and has now hit safely in 16 of his last 127 at-bats. He has hit .333 (23-for-69) during that stretch and is now hitting .277 for the season. Mauer also has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games against the Yankees.

--3B Trevor Plouffe drove in a run Sunday with a ninth-inning single to center field. That gave Plouffe 55 RBIs on the season, which is tied with 2B Brian Dozier for the team lead. Plouffe is on pace to tally 91 RBIs this year, which would top his career high of 80 last season.

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed six earned runs for the second straight outing. He has allowed 12 runs in 10 1/3 innings since the All-Star break. Over those two games, his season ERA has risen from 2.85 to 3.48 after Sunday’s loss.

--RHP Ryan Pressly continues to make progress from a right shoulder injury. The Twins reliever is expected to start throwing within the next week. Minnesota GM Terry Ryan said Pressly will almost certainly have to go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Twins’ active roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That has nothing to do with anything because we’ve gotten beat by the Angels, we’ve gotten beat by the Rays. What do the Yankees have to do with anything? We just come to play. I don’t remember. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’ve got amnesia.” -- RF Torii Hunter, on Minnesota’s struggles with the Yankees continuing in his first year back with the team after spending seven years in Los Angeles and Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. As of July 26, he was expected to start throwing within the next week. He almost certainly will go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Twins’ active roster.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson