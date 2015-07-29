Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- With teams getting better around them as the July 31 deadline approaches, trade options for the Minnesota Twins are becoming fewer and fewer as the days go by.

One potential trade partner, the Oakland Athletics, seemingly did much of its work already, dealing two potential Twins targets. Right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard went to the New York Mets, left-handed starter Scott Kazmir landed with the Houston Astros, and utility man Ben Zobrist was traded to the Kansas City Royals.

Perhaps more alarming for the Twins is that three teams the club is watching closely, the Royals, Astros and Toronto Blue Jays, have each been active as July 31 approaches.

Kansas City, which is nine games ahead of second-place Minnesota in the American League Central, is primed to run away with its first division crown since 1985. In addition to adding Zobrist on Tuesday in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers, the Royals traded for pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, bolstering their rotation as they attempt to return to the World Series.

Toronto, which is three games behind the Twins for the second AL wild-card spot, made a big splash of its own late Monday night, adding shortstop Troy Tulowitzki from the Colorado Rockies. And with days remaining until the trade deadline, reports have the Blue Jays looking to shore up their starting pitching in their efforts to reach the postseason for the first time since 1993.

Houston, which is tied for first in the AL West, made the first big splash last week, trading for Kazmir.

Where does that leave the Twins, who are hoping for a return to the playoffs after four consecutive 90-plus-loss seasons?

“You’re not going to be reactionary,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “You still have to do what’s right for your own club.”

Minnesota could use help in the bullpen and has been in contact with San Diego about a number of potential options, including right-hander Joaquin Benoit.

The Twins also could use an upgrade at shortstop, where second-year player Danny Santana has been unable to build off a fantastic rookie campaign. Santana is hitting just .219 this season, 100 points lower than last year, and he has only five walks compared to 66 strikeouts. His 16 errors are third most among AL shortstops, despite playing nearly 30 fewer games than Oakland’s Marcus Semien (28 errors) and Texas’ Elvis Andrus (17).

“If you’ve got a chance to get better, then you look at it,” Ryan said. “If you’ve got a chance to just do something to make a move, that wouldn’t be very smart either.”

One thing is certain, the Twins will be buyers ahead of the deadline. Ryan has said the club badly needs to get the bad taste of the past four years out of its mouth. A playoff run could be vitally important for a number of the team’s younger players, who received their first taste of life in the majors over the past 12 months.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 6-6, 2.91 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-0, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the paternity list following the game Tuesday. Plouffe and his wife, Olivia, are expecting their first child, a son, who will be delivered Wednesday. Plouffe is hitting .257 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs this season after going 2-for-5 Tuesday.

--SS Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take the place of 3B Trevor Plouffe (paternity list). Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk in one game with the Twins earlier this season. He is a career .333 in five major league games.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in a no-decision Tuesday. Pelfrey lasted 5 1/3 innings against the Pirates, his shortest outing at home since lasting 3 1/3 innings on May 3.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Hicks has hit safely in 14 of his past 18 games, hitting .356 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 11 RBIs over that span. Hicks has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games at home.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t looking particularly good for us (in the eighth), but we strung some good at-bats together there to match the four that they put up.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after each team scored four runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to leave the game tied. The Pirates added another in the ninth to pull out an 8-7 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. As of July 26, he was expected to start throwing by Aug. 2. He almost certainly will go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Twins’ active roster.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe (paternity list)

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson