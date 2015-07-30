Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins closer Glen Perkins isn’t surprised by his most recent struggles. In fact, he sort of expected them.

Perkins was perhaps the best closer in baseball over the first half of the season, converting each of his first 28 save attempts before the All-Star break, finally running into trouble in his first attempt after the Midsummer Classic.

It’s been all downhill from there.

Perkins imploded in a 8-5 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits, including a pair of homers. He took the loss again Tuesday, giving up a solo blast to Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang with one out in the ninth inning of a 7-7 ballgame.

“How many games did I throw in the first half? 40? I think I threw well in 38 or 39 of them,” Perkins said. “Bad games are going to happen, I’ve been saying that all year. It (stinks) that it’s right now, it (stinks) that they’re lumped together. But you can’t do anything other than try and go out and make pitches.”

Asked after Tuesday’s loss if his struggles lately have been more mental or physical, Perkins took exception with the question.

“Does it have to be one of those two?” Perkins asked. “I didn’t locate a pitch (on Tuesday). But that doesn’t have anything to do with my confidence, it doesn’t have anything to do with how I feel.”

Perkins (0-3) lost consecutive outings and has allowed six runs in four appearances since the All-Star break, seeing his ERA jump from 1.21 to 2.41 over that span.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he’s not concerned.

“I don’t (have any concern), personally,” Molitor said. “I think the untypical season is the one that stays without hiccups along the way. It’s been a couple of outings where he’s made a couple of mistakes. All you do is keep going back out there and try to get back to where things start going your way.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-48

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 4.27 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 9-6, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the paternity list following the game on Tuesday. Plouffe and his wife Olivia are expecting their first child, a son, who will be delivered on Wednesday. Plouffe is hitting .257 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs this season.

--SS Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take 3B Trevor Plouffe’s roster spot. Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk in one game with the Twins this season and is a career .333 in five big-league games in his career.

--1B Joe Mauer singled in the ninth inning and went 1-for-5. The hit extended Mauer’s hitting streak to 10 games.

--CF Aaron Hicks went 3-for-5 with three singles. The three hits were a season high and extended his hitting streak to five games. Hicks has hit safely in 15 of his last 19 games and is slashing at .375 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBIs over that span.

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three, but he allowed two homers and threw a wild pitch. Santana (2-1) has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) in two home starts over 9 2/3 innings (13.70 ERA). He has given up just two runs in three road starts over 23 2/3 innings (0.78 ERA).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Couple of pitches up, couple mistakes. That was the game. I had a couple of good innings, but a couple of bad pitches at not the right times.” --Twins RHP Ervin Santana

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. As of July 26, he was expected to start throwing by Aug. 2. He almost certainly will go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Twins’ active roster.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe (paternity list)

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson