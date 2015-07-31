Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the zone.

The third-year outfielder, once one of the prized prospects in the Twins organization, is finally showing signs of becoming the player the club thought he could be when it made him the 14th overall pick in the 2008 draft.

Hicks went 3-for-4 on Thursday, scored twice and hit his fifth homer of the season as Minnesota ended a four-game losing streak in a 9-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

In addition to his Gold-Glove caliber defense, Hicks has found his bat since returning from the 15-day disabled list earlier this month, taking advantage of the injury to Twins top prospect Byron Buxton.

Since returning from the DL on July 3, Hicks is hitting .355 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games. Hicks has hit safely in 16 of his last 20 games overall, has reached base in 17-straight at Target Field and has multiple hits in each of his last five games overall.

“It’s the most comfortable I’ve seen him,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Day in and day out, left handed, right handed, he’s just putting together good at-bats. He’s having fun and he’s a lot more relaxed and it shows in the results.”

Hicks rose through the Twins’ system as a five-tool prospect, but when he arrived with the big-league club for the first time in 2013, he certainly didn’t look like one.

After hitting .192 during his rookie campaign, Hicks returned last season and batted .215. Perhaps more intriguing, he raised his on-base percentage to .341 from .259 the year before.

Still many thought he was being too patient at the plate.

This year, Hicks said he has put more of a focus on attacking the baseball instead of drawing walks. The results are speaking for themselves. Even Molitor admitted Hicks’ success of late has allowed the club to be more cautious with Buxton than they originally planned.

And when Buxton returns, likely sometime around mid-August, Hicks has earned himself consistent playing time -- somewhere.

“I think you have to keep in mind that Hicks is playing well,” Molitor said. “But if Byron Buxton is playing at a level that can help our team, I think you have to try and find a way to make it work somehow.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 7-7, 5.03 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 5-2, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe missed his second consecutive game after the birth of his son. Plouffe, who is on the Paternity List, could return by Saturday.

--SS Jorge Polanco got the start at short and batted ninth. For Polanco, it was his first start in the big leagues since June 10 and his third career major league start. He had an RBI single in the third inning.

--1B Joe Mauer singled in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in a run. The hit extended Mauer’s season-high hitting streak to 11 games.

--OF Aaron Hicks had three hits and a walk, including a solo home run in the second inning. Hicks has a hit in six consecutive games and has multi-hit efforts in five straight.

--RHP Phil Hughes won his fifth consecutive decision and 10th game of the season, allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings of work. He also struck out five. Hughes has an ERA of 3.06 in his last six starts with 29 strikeouts and just three walks over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cycles are a little bit lucky. How many triples do you get in a year? And how many of those games do you get a chance to do the other three things? But it was still a really good night for him.” --Twins manager Paul Molitor, on LF Eddie Rosario, who finished a single short of a cycle in a win on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. As of July 26, he was expected to start throwing by Aug. 2. He almost certainly will go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Twins’ active roster.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe (paternity list)

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson