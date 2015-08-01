Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the days leading up to Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline, Minnesota Twins general manager Terry Ryan said he owed it to his overachieving club to try to make a move to better the team.

Ryan believes he did just that in acquiring right-handed reliever Kevin Jepsen from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers.

Jepsen has the chance to provide the Twins with perhaps their best bullpen arm short of All-Star closer Glen Perkins, who leads the American League with 29 saves this season.

Before Perkins, the Twins had done an admirable job of keeping their bullpen together using the baseball equivalent of duct tape and dental floss.

”We’ve had some issues here in the back part of our bullpen,“ Ryan said. ”I don’t think there’s any reason he can’t pitch in the eighth. He can pitch in the seventh or even in the sixth; it wouldn’t surprise me.

“He’ll help us, there’s no question. We had to try and upgrade the bullpen and Jepsen has got experience, he’s been to the postseason and he’s pitched in the back part of the bullpen for contending teams.”

But the bullpen has started to show its flaws of late, especially since the All-Star break, as Perkins has shown that he is human, after all.

Twins first-year manager Paul Molitor has mixed and matched so much this season, he has virtually scrapped the pecking order found in most bullpens and simply played matchups.

Molitor said Friday that he will continue with that approach, but he said he is excited to have an experienced arm like Jepsen’s to add to the mix.

“We’ll talk to him and see where he’s most comfortable, and then we’ll see what happens. It could be the seventh inning one day or the eighth inning the next day,” Molitor said. “We have options. Because of our fluidity of our situation, you just have to be ready.”

Jepsen’s 22 holds this season are fourth in the majors, one behind a trio with 23. He also had five saves with the Rays and a 2.81 ERA in 41 2/3 innings. Jepsen’s strikeout totals are down and his walk rate is up, but Jepsen’s mid-90 mph fastball is something the Twins don’t have in their bullpen, beyond Perkins.

“He’s a hard thrower, a big, durable guy,” Ryan said. “I would say he is more of an effectively wild guy; he doesn’t pinpoint. He’s the type of guy, he doesn’t have much fear; he’s got good makeup.”

Jepsen is also under team control through 2016, which Ryan said was an added bonus.

“That was big,” Ryan said. “We wanted to add a guy that was going to stay with us for more than just the two-month period.”

Jepsen will be in the Twin Cities in time to join the team on Saturday for the final two games of a series against the Seattle Mariners.

To make room for Jepsen on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar for assignment. Thielbar had a 5.40 ERA in six appearances with the Twins this season, but he has been at Triple-A Rochester for most of the year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.20 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-8, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Jepsen was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of minor-league pitchers. Jepsen is 2-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 41 2/3 innings with the Rays this season and is fourth in the American League with 22 holds.

--LHP Tommy Milone allowed four runs on 11 hits while striking out four in the loss. The 11 hits allowed tied a career high. Milone has started more games (10) and lost more games (five) against Seattle than any other opponent in the majors. “They did a good job of putting the ball in play,” Milone said. “It seemed like every time they put a ball in play, it was down for a hit. A little frustrating, but I have to do a better job of keeping the ball on the ground more.”

--3B Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. His homer was the only hit allowed by Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker as the Twins were one-hit for the 29th time in club history. For Sano, the homer was his fourth of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He has now hit safely in 13 of his 14 career games at Target Field.

--1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. The streak was the longest of the season for Mauer, who is hitting .272 on the year.

--LHP Caleb Thielbar was designated for assignment. He was 5.40 in six games with the Twins this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t figure him out.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, on Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. As of July 26, he was expected to start throwing by Aug. 2. He almost certainly will go on a rehab assignment before returning to the Twins’ active roster.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

LHP Tommy Milone

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe (paternity list)

DH Miguel Sano

INF Danny Santana

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson