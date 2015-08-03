Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s been a trying statistical season for Minnesota Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki. But on Saturday night, with two outs in the ninth inning in a tie game, Suzuki may have had the highlight of his season.

Suzuki watched as the Seattle Mariners walked a rookie, outfielder Eddie Rosario, putting the winning run on base in order to face the slumping catcher, who entered the game hitting just .230 on the year.

With the tying run on third and the winning run 180 feet behind him, Suzuki watched as Mariners closer bounced a slider past the catcher, tying the game at 2-2 and allowing Rosario to advance into scoring position.

After Rosario stole third base on the next pitch, Suzuki hammered a fastball through the hole at short, giving the Twins their fifth walk-off win this season.

Earlier in the game, Suzuki had a chance to keep the seventh inning going with a runner on and a 2-0 count. He skied a pop out in the infield to end the inning.

“You could sense some frustration (after that at-bat),” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “But you never know when you’re going to get another chance And I think veterans kind of respond to that opportunity.”

Suzuki did just that his next time up, delivering the Twins’ third win on their nine-game homestand. But following a loss on Sunday in the series finale, the Twins will carry a one-lead in the race for the second wild card spot in the American League standings.

That’s why Saturday’s unexpected walk-off win proved so meaningful.

“It (got) us a ‘W,'” Suzuki said. “I think that every win now coming up, obviously it’s only August, but you take any way you can now. We have to win ball games. If we take care of business ourselves, we don’t have to rely on people.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-1, 3.78 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 9-4, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a flexor tendon strain in his left elbow. Milone is 5-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 starts this season.

--RHP Tyler Duffey will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take LHP Tommy Milone’s spot in the rotation. Duffey, who will start on Wednesday against Toronto, will be making his major league debut.

--RHP Ryan Pressly was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Tyler Duffey on the 40-man roster. Pressly has been out since July 6 with soreness in his right shoulder.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed no runs in eight shutout innings of work, giving up four hits and one walk in a no decision. It was the third time this season Pelfrey has not allowed a run in a start and first since tossing eight shutout innings against Milwaukee on June 7.

--2B Brian Dozier homered in the bottom of the ninth inning, tying the game at 1. It was Dozier’s 23rd homer of the season, tying his total from all of last year. Dozier is one home run shy of tying Roy Smalley’s team record of home runs by a middle infielder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you walk the leadoff hitter, you’re putting yourself in a bad situation, especially with the top of the lineup. You walk the first two guys, it’s hard to get out of those ones.” --Twins RHP Kevin Jepsen, after a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson