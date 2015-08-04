Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Minnesota Twins had a big chance to possibly spoil the Toronto Blue Jays’ debut of David Price.

The Twins loaded the bases in the fourth inning on Monday with the score tied 1-1.

After first baseman Trevor Plouffe led off with a double, Price walked designated hitter Miguel Sano and right fielder Torii Hunter, who had homered in the second inning.

With the bases loaded, Price retired left fielder Eddie Rosario on a popup to shallow center and struck out center fielder Aaron Hicks and catcher Kurt Suzuki. Price retired his next 12 batters as well.

In typical Twins fashion of late, they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on the day and went down to a 5-1 defeat to the Blue Jays. They have scored six runs in their past four games.

“We were upset about that,” Hunter said of the fourth inning. “When you don’t get any runs and the inning is over and he pitched his butt off, it ticks you off. Because you know he’s smelling it a little bit and is tasting blood and is ready to go. The next couple innings, he was (going) changeup, backdoor cutter. He did everything to us. He kind of abused us a little bit.”

“It was a winnable game,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We created enough opportunities to get things done. A guy of his caliber, when you get leadoff doubles or a runner at third with less than two outs, you have to take advantage. We have guys who are still learning to slow the game in those situations and it’s not happening for us, but hopefully they can learn and get better.”

The Twins (54-51) and the Blue Jays (55-52) are among the contenders in a closely bunched American League wild-card race. There are three games left in the series at Rogers Centre.

“There’s so much time left,” Hunter said. “There’s two months left. Every game is important. Today they beat us. They hit the ball. And David Price pitched well. Have amnesia and keep going. That’s it. It’s over.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-6, 4.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 8-6, 3.53 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes will make his 22nd start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Hughes has won six straight decisions, tied for the longest active streak in baseball. He picked up the win Thursday against Seattle despite giving up 10 hits, no walks, and five runs in five innings. He is 6-7 with a 4.69 ERA in 29 career outings (22 starts) against the Blue Jays.

--RF Torii Hunter was 1-for-3 with a home run Monday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The home run was his 17th of the season. He is batting .394 (13-for-33) in his past seven games at Rogers Centre.

--RHP Tyler Duffey did not have his passport with him when the Twins promoted him from Triple-A Rochester to start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 24-year-old needed the passport to enter Canada and a reminder is given to all minor-league players who might be promoted. Duffey’s father took a 6 a.m. flight Sunday from Houston to Rochester with both their passports. The two made the 170-mile drive across the border to Toronto. “We took the scenic route,” Duffey said. “It’s been a pretty wild 48 hours.” Duffey was 6-8 with a 2.66 ERA in 21 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season. He takes the place of LHP Tommy Milone (strained elbow), who was put on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. RHP Ryan Pressley (right lat strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

--RHP Ervin Santana allowed two home runs Monday in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has allowed more than one home run in a game three times in his six starts this season. When 2B Ryan Goins homered in the second inning, it snapped his scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings on the road. “Apparently today it was everybody who swings and hits it hard, it’s going to hit a homer,” Santana said. “That’s what it feels like.”

--1B Joe Mauer was given the day off with the Twins playing the opener of a four-game series on artificial turf at Rogers Centre. The turf is new this season and is spongier than those used at the facility in previous years. Mauer is batting .134 (6-for-34) with four walks and eight strikeouts in his career against LHP David Price, who started Monday for the Blue Jays. Price struck out 11 in eight innings and the Blue Jays beat the Twins 5-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”We didn’t get much going after that,“ It was kind of tough. A game like today, when you have chances, you’d like to see guys take advantage of it. Next time hopefully they’re better for it and more prepared to try and get something done.” -- Twins manager Paul Molitor, after failing to capitalize on a fourth-inning opportunity on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson