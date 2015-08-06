Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Minnesota Twins finally scored some runs on Wednesday.

By putting up seven runs, they equaled their output over the previous seven games. Three of their runs came in the first inning.

In the end, this outburst did them little good. They lost 9-7 to the Toronto Blue Jays, and they enter Thursday trying to avoid being swept in the four-game series against a team that also has wild-card aspirations.

Minnesota fell behind 9-3 after four innings Wednesday before scoring four unearned runs in the fifth. That turned out to be the end of the comeback.

“You applaud the guys staying with the game through nine innings, but you’ve got to deal with the fact that you came up short again,” manager Paul Molitor said. “They’ve taken it to us for three days. They’re rolling right now.”

Molitor juggled his lineup Wednesday, moving center fielder Aaron Hicks to the leadoff spot and dropping second baseman Brian Dozier to second.

Hicks led off the game with a single, and Dozier hit a scorcher that Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson snared. Hicks also had a double in the fifth and scored a run.

“I think we’re all frustrated,” Molitor said. “We see what’s happening and the fact that we’re having trouble winning games. We know what our record is since the break (5-13). There’s some frustration out there. You’ve got to try to find a way to just keep playing through it.”

The Twins have one more shot at the Blue Jays on Thursday before visiting the Cleveland Indians. They can only hope that the runs that they scored Wednesday were a sign of an offensive awakening.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-53

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-8, 3.37 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-5, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson will start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. It will be his second start on the road in his past six outings. In nine previous road starts this season, he is 3-4 with a 3.67 ERA. It will be his second start this season against the Blue Jays. On May 30, he allowed eight hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks while striking out three and did not factor in the decision in the Twins’ 3-2 win at Target Field. In two career starts against Toronto, he is 1-0 with a 0.66 ERA.

--OF Byron Buxton, who has been playing in simulated games in Fort Myers, Fla., is scheduled to join Triple-A Rochester in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday. “He’s doing well,” manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday. “I don’t want to say he’s 100 percent, but he’s doing everything.” He sprained his left thumb sliding headfirst against the White Sox on June 24.

--RHP Tyler Duffey gave up two home runs in the first two innings of his major league debut Wednesday, a 9-7 loss to the Blue Jays, after allowing just one homer in 132 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He lasted two innings in his major league debut, allowing six hits and six runs. “I was trying to do too much with my curveball today,” Duffey said. “I bounced about 10 of them over there in the chalk. All I had to do was throw it over the plate.”

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit a two-run double in the first inning of the Twins’ 9-7 loss to the Blue Jays, his 66th since the start of last season. It is the most among major league third baseman in that span. The RBIs on Wednesday snapped a five-game drought without one.

--DH Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his fifth of the season, in the Twins’ 9-7 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. The home run went 447 feet, longest by a Twins player this season. He tied a career high with three RBIs (July 4 at Kansas City). The 2-for-4 game was his first multi-hit game since July 29 against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you get behind to guys who are seasoned hitters, they’ve played a lot more games than I can even imagine, it’s one of those things where they know what’s coming even if you think you’re tricking them. It was a pretty unreal experience, still.” -- RHP Tyler Duffey, who took the loss in his major league debut Wednesday as the Twins fell 9-7 to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester Aug. 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

RHP Tyler Duffey

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson