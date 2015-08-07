Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Minnesota Twins are glad to get out of Canada.

Actually, they were swept out of Toronto by the Blue Jays, who won all four games of their series at Rogers Centre.

The losses knocked the Twins to .500 for the season at 54-54 with three games left in Cleveland on their seven-game trip.

Minnesota is 5-14 since the All-Star break.

“Coming out of spring training, if you said you’d be .500 in August, you might have had some optimism there,” manager Paul Molitor said. “Right now, it doesn’t feel good at all. It’s how you get there. We’re going the wrong way.”

Right fielder Torii Hunter is sure the Twins can recover.

“We can definitely get our swag back,” Hunter said. “We just have to brush it off. We’ve got to let that go. We’ve got to run through customs and get the heck out of Toronto.”

The Blue Jays put a punctuation mark on their dominance of the Twins this week with a 9-3 thumping Thursday.

“There aren’t too many teams going to beat that team over there,” Hunter said. “They’ve got a great squad. The way they hit the ball is just unbelievable. When they hit the ball, it sounds like car crashes. They’re one of the best teams in baseball, offensively. With the upgrade of David Price over there, that team can do a lot of damage.”

Right-hander Kyle Gibson, who allowed eight runs in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss Thursday, added, “We’re kind of in a little bit of a funk right now, obviously. We’ve got to focus on the next one, and that’s the only way you’re going to turn it around is not dwelling on whatever streak that we’re on right now.”

Molitor said, “You just have to take a step back. I‘m not feeling real good about it myself, and I don’t think the players are. The frustration is continuing.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-54

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-7, 3.65 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-3, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Friday when the Twins open a three-game series against the Indians at Progressive Field. Pelfrey pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits, but did not factor in the decision in a 4-1, 11-inning loss to the Mariners on Sunday. This will be Pelfrey’s third start of the season against Cleveland. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, to earn the win at Progressive Field on May 8. He is 1-0 with a 2.25 against the Indians this season, 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in six career starts against them. Pelfrey is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts at Progressive Field.

--LHP Tommy Milone, who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday due to a left elbow flexor tendon strain, started an interval throwing program Thursday. He could return Aug. 16, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

--RHP Tyler Duffey was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. RHP A.J. Achter was recalled to join what now is a nine-man Minnesota bullpen. Duffey made his major league debut Wednesday in a 9-7 loss to Toronto, allowing five hits, two walks and six runs in two innings.

--RHP Kyle Gibson, who took the loss Thursday, will start on his normal four days’ rest against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday after the Twins demoted RHP Tyler Duffey late Thursday. Gibson gave up eight runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at Toronto.

--RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday, and he joins what will become a nine-man bullpen. RHP Tyler Duffey was optioned to Rochester. Achter was 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA in 40 relief appearances for Rochester. This will be his second major league stint. He was 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in seven relief appearances with Minnesota in 2014.

--C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment after the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday, and C Chris Herrmann was promoted from Triple-A Rochester. Dropping Fryer opens up a spot on the 40-man roster that eventually could be taken by either RHP Jose Berrios or LHP Taylor Rogers, who are at Rochester but not on the 40-man roster. Fryer was batting .167/.286/.222 with two RBIs in seven games with the Twins.

--C Chris Herrmann was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment. Herrmann was the backup for C Kurt Suzuki for three months this season, and he batted .156/.239/.281 with one homer and eight RBIs in 25 games. In 23 games at Rochester, he batted .260/.364/.342 with one homer and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: We got demolished these four games. We got crushed. That team made some upgrades over there with Price and (Troy) Tulowitzki and got some guys who are pretty hot, like (Edwin) Encarnacion. I‘m pretty that they can make a lot of teams look bad. Those guys can really play, they can really hit the ball.” -- Twins RF Torii Hunter, on the Blue Jays, who completed a sweep of Minnesota with a 9-3 win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tommy Milone (left elbow flexor tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He started an interval throwing program Aug. 6, and he could return Aug. 16.

--RHP Ryan Pressly (strained right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 2.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 8. He underwent surgery July 13 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester Aug. 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Mike Pelfrey

RHP Ervin Santana

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

RHP Casey Fien

RHP J.R. Graham

RHP Blaine Boyer

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Trevor May

LHP Ryan O‘Rourke

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP A.J. Achter

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Chris Herrmann

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eduardo Escobar

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Torii Hunter

OF Eddie Rosario

OF Shane Robinson